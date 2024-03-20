Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will begin its three-day meeting on Tuesday, June 6. The RBI's rate setting panel is expected to hold rates steady for second time in a row as inflation has been trending below its upper end of tolerance band of 6 per cent since last two months analysts said. Meanwhile, they added that all eyes will be on what policy stance the central bank adopts.

The MPC has continuously raised rates for six times in a row starting with an off cycle rate hike in May 2022 tracking spike in inflation which soared after Russian invasion of Ukraine. The RBI has collectively raised repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5 per cent before hitting a pause button in the April policy decision after inflation cooled down to 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April.

In the last MPC decision on April 6, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while pausing the rate hike cycle said that it was a tactical decision and not a pivotal one and added that the RBI will would continue to monitor all incoming information and undertake a forward-looking assessment of the evolving economic outlook.

The RBI paused the rate hike cycle but did not change its policy stance from "withdrawal of accommodation".

"When inflation surged as a consequence of the war in Ukraine, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) accorded priority to price stability in the conduct of monetary policy. It changed its stance in April 2022 to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth. As inflation spiked to 7.0 per cent in March 2022 and the MPC sensed that the near-term inflation outlook would deteriorate sharply amidst geopolitical tensions, it raised the policy repo rate by 40 bps to 4.40 per cent in an off-cycle meeting held in May 2022. In each of the subsequent meetings during 2022-23, the MPC raised the policy rate to keep inflation expectations anchored, contain second-order effects, and align inflation with the target. Cumulatively, the MPC increased the policy repo rate by 250 bps during 2022-23 from 4.00 per cent to 6.50 per cent on top of an increase of 40 bps in the lower bound of the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor in April 2022," RBI said in its annual report.

Analysts will closely watch whether RBI continues with its policy stance or change it to the neutral given stable macro economic indicators and most expect the RBI to hold rates steady.

“At present, India is in a Goldilocks situation with strong GDP data, cool-off in inflation. The forthcoming decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) transcends the usual deliberations of interest rate hikes or pauses. Instead, it hinges on whether the MPC will pivot towards a "neutral" stance or persist with the current stance of "withdrawal of accommodation." Considering the prevailing ambiguity surrounding the future path of the Federal Reserve's rates in the coming months, our perspective leads us to anticipate a dovish message from the MPC, implying that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has concluded its tightening measures, all while maintaining the existing monetary policy stance,” said Deepak Agrawal, CIO – Debt at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

Ashwani Dhanawat CIO at Shriram General Insurance says that the RBI is likely to remain on prolonged pause given robust GDP growth in fourth quarter.

"RBI MPC in its previous meeting voted for a ‘pause’, while preserving the same monetary policy stance that was focused on the withdrawal of accommodation, validating our minority view on the street. GDP growth for Q4 of 2022-23 came at 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y versus 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3 of FY 2022-23 was higher than the expectation. The growth recovery was led by the services sector, in particular ‘trade hotels and transportation’ and ‘real estate and financial services’. Y-o-Y Manufacturing sector growth of 4.5 per cent reflect an improvement in corporate profits with a reduction in margin pressures. Despite the rate hikes and faster transmission growth recovery has been resilient. Considering the stellar GDP print we are expecting RBI to remain on a prolonged pause," said Dhanawat.

Churchil Bhatt, Executive Vice President & Debt Fund Manager at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company says that the best case for June policy would be a softer stance.

"The market doesn't seem to be anticipating an immediate rate cut. The best case for the June policy would be a softer ‘stance’ by the MPC. The current policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ has already run its course, with pandemic-era policy accommodation behind us. It’s only a matter of time before the MPC moves to a ‘neutral’ stance. In the absence of a major global risk event, we may be in for a prolonged policy pause. In June, MPC is likely to maintain a status quo on rates. Everyone will be closely following the speech of RBI Governor," Bhatt said.