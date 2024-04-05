RBI policy status quo will propel economic growth: PHD Chamber

Advertisement

Industry body reaction on RBI: RBI’s decision to maintain a status quo on its policy rates will propel economic activity and boost economic growth,said Sanjeev Agrawal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in a press statement issued here today.

The continuously accelerating economic growth and softening inflation trajectory, coupled with the status quo in repo rate will lead to much higher GDP growth in FY2025, said Mr. Agrawal.

We expect a repo rate cut as and when headline inflation softens around 4.5 per cent, said Agrawal.

As the third quarter of FY23-24 GDP surprised with a significantly high growth of 8.4 per cent, the current financial year is also expected to give such surprises on the back of robust economic activity and enhanced resilience of the economy, said Agrawal, President, PHDCCI.