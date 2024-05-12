Advertisement

RBI’s dividend payout: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to transfer approximately Rs 1 lakh crore to the government in the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), according to a report by Union Bank of India. The forecast indicates a slight increase from the Rs 87,400 transferred in the previous fiscal year.

The report suggests that RBI is likely to uphold a robust dividend payout for FY25. The government has earmarked the FY25 dividend for RBI and PSU banks & financial institutions at Rs 1,02,000 crore, compared to Rs 1,04,400 in FY24. Analysts anticipate a potential positive surprise, similar to the previous fiscal year, when the initial budget estimate for dividends was substantially lower at Rs 48,000.

Despite various factors influencing RBI's dividend calculation, such as interest earnings and foreign exchange (FX) gains, analysts anticipate continued strong dividend figures. Approximately 70 per cent of RBI's balance sheet consists of foreign currency assets, with around 20 per cent held in domestic government bonds. It is projected that interest income from these securities will range between Rs 1.5-1.7 lakh crore.

Furthermore, interest from liquidity operations has boosted RBI's earnings, particularly as the banking system returned to a deficit mode from September 2023. Although income gains from FX sales experienced a slight decline due to lower sales volumes, they are expected to remain substantial despite an increase in the weighted average cost of reserves.

Additionally, a reduction in provisions likely contributed to boosting RBI's dividend. Provisions for reserves, as per the Economic Capital Framework outlined by the Jalan committee, saw an increase in the contingency fund provision due to expanded balance sheet growth.

The immediate market impact of the RBI dividend announcement may be limited, particularly with ongoing elections potentially delaying government spending. However, if the surplus balance is used for activities such as G-Sec buybacks, it could bolster the shorter end of the G-Sec curve. Overall, analysts maintain a positive outlook on longer-duration G-Secs due to favourable demand-supply dynamics.

(With ANI inputs)