Advertisement

RBI on forex trading: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a circular urging banks to heighten their vigilance to prevent unauthorised foreign exchange transactions conducted through banking channels. The directive comes in response to instances of unapproved entities enticing Indian residents with promises of excessively high returns through forex trading.

The RBI has noted that these unauthorised entities often enlist the help of local agents to open accounts across various bank branches, wherein funds are collected for margin, investment, and related charges. Accounts are typically opened under various guises, including individuals, proprietary concerns, and trading firms, with transactions often not aligning with the stated purpose of the account.

Advertisement

Additionally, these entities facilitate unauthorised forex transactions by providing residents with avenues to remit or deposit funds in Indian rupees via domestic payment systems such as online transfers and payment gateways.

Underlining the necessity for heightened scrutiny, the RBI has instructed Authorised Dealer Category – I Banks (AD Cat-I banks) to exercise increased caution and promptly report any instances of accounts being used for unauthorised forex trading to the Directorate of Enforcement, Government of India.

Advertisement

Furthermore, AD Cat-I banks are advised to educate their customers to conduct forex transactions solely through 'Authorised Persons' and 'Authorised Electronic Trading Platforms (ETPs).’

(With PTI inputs)