RBL sees loan growth: RBL Bank, a private lender company, anticipates a robust 20 per cent growth in its loan book over the next two fiscal years, with a significant emphasis on secured retail assets, according to R Subramaniakumar, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Subramaniakumar highlighted the bank's venture into forward-looking sectors, highlighting adequate capital management and risk mitigation.

"We are trying to get into areas that are futuristic and have better management of the capital," stated Subramaniakumar, citing the bank's expansion into gold and housing loans, where risk weights are lower, ensuring the adequacy of capital.

The Reserve Bank of India's recent decision to increase risk on unsecured loans affected RBL Bank's capital adequacy ratio by 70 points, acknowledged Subramaniakumar. Despite this, the bank aims to propel its credit card book's growth to around 23 per cent to 25 per cent, up from 29 per cent in the October-December quarter.

20 per cent YoY growth

The Mumbai-based bank posted a 20 per cent YoY growth in loans, complemented by a 13 per cent increase in deposits. Notably, retail loans witnessed an outstanding 33 per cent YoY growth, reflecting the bank's strategic focus on this segment.

Subramaniakumar expressed confidence in the resilience of deposits, stating that the bank foresees no pressure on this front, with deposit rates reaching their peak.

Looking ahead, RBL Bank expects its net interest margin (NIM), which will remain at 5.52 per cent in the three months to December, to remain relatively stable in the current quarter. Subramaniakumar outlined plans for a gradual increase in NIM by a few basis points each quarter throughout 2024–25.

In a separate development, the bank is actively considering options concerning its exposure to alternate investment funds (AIF). Subramaniakumar assured that the bank has fully provisioned for such exposure, aligning with the central bank's regulations. RBL Bank's investments in AIF currently hold a net asset value of 1.61 billion rupees ($19.38 million), he added.

(with Reuters inputs)