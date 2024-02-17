English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Adani Realty outbids Larsen & Toubro for Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation redevelopment

Adani's 22.7% bid edges out L&T's 18%, awaiting MSRDC board's final nod next week.

Business Desk
Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adani leads redevelopment: Adani Realty has secured the top position in the bidding process for the redevelopment of a 24-acre area in Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation, surpassing Larsen & Toubro. The company proposed a revenue share of 22.7 per cent, outmatching L&T's offer of 18 per cent. The final decision rests with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) board, scheduled for next week.

This land, valued at approximately Rs 30,000 crore ($4.1 billion), boasts a potential development space of 45 lakh square feet (sq ft). Adani Realty previously won the bid to revamp Dharavi, Asia's largest slum cluster, in November 2022, with a bid of Rs 5,069 crore.

Adani Realty, the real estate division of Adani Group, has clinched the highest bid for the redevelopment of a 24-acre section at Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai, surpassing Larsen & Toubro.

Kailas Jadhav, the joint MD of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), confirmed this development to the media, stating that Adani Realty offered the highest revenue share at 22.7 per cent, compared to L&T's bid of 18 per cent. Adani Group emerged as the preferred bidder, denoted as H1.

Advertisement
Image create: Adani Realty

Strategic development decision

The MSRDC board is set to make the final decision next week. The land parcel, which faces Mahim Bay and lies along the sea link approach road, includes a casting yard and the MSRDC office. It is earmarked for both commercial and residential purposes under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034, with an estimated value of Rs 30,000 crore. The potential development area spans 45 lakh sq ft, with residential prices in Bandra Reclamation averaging around Rs 83,000 per sq ft.

Despite several prominent developers participating in the pre-bid meeting, including Godrej Properties Limited, Runwal Group, K Raheja Corp, Oberoi Realty Phoenix Group, Lodha Group, and Mahendra Lifespaces, only three contenders remained due to stringent eligibility criteria, with Mayfair Housing being the third bidder alongside Adani Realty and L&T.

Advertisement

Redevelopment revenue target

The MSRDC aims to generate a minimum revenue of Rs 8,000 crore from this venture to fund infrastructure projects. The winning bidder will initially tackle 6-7 acres, including the MSRDC office space, and must relocate the office while providing a fully furnished 50,000 sq ft office within a five-kilometer radius of its current location, as per bid terms.

In November 2022, Adani Group secured the mandate for the Rs 23,000-crore Dharavi redevelopment project with a bid of Rs 5,069 crore.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

14 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

14 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

14 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

20 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

20 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

20 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

20 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

20 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

21 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

21 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  2. Farmers' stir to cost north India Rs 500 crore worth loss daily

    Business News21 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info22 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health22 minutes ago

  5. Indian women enter first-ever final at Badminton Asia Team Championships

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo