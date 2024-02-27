Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Bharti Realty set to construct 17 million sq ft commercial space in Delhi's Aerocity

In Delhi's Aerocity, the company's flagship commercial venture, 'Worldmark,' spans approximately 1.3 million sq ft of leasable area.

Business Desk
Bharti Realty
Bharti Realty | Image: Bharti Realty
  • 1 min read

Real estate expansion: Bharti Realty, the real estate division of Bharti Enterprises, aims to capitalise on the growing demand for high-quality office and retail spaces by constructing a vast business hub near Delhi's airport. The project is slated to encompass 17 million square feet (sq ft) of commercial space, according to a senior executive.

Having already developed more than 5 million sq ft of Grade-A commercial real estate, Bharti Realty boasts a portfolio that includes a diverse range of commercial, retail, and lifestyle properties.

In Delhi's Aerocity, the company's flagship commercial venture, 'Worldmark,' spans approximately 1.3 million sq ft of leasable area. Notably, Bharti Realty recently divested a 51 per cent stake in this property to Brookfield, a global investment firm, effectively monetising its assets.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 27th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

