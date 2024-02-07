Advertisement

Colliers residency entrance: Colliers India has officially entered the residential real estate market. The firm, which has already established its presence in office services, project management, valuation & advisory services, capital markets, and facilities management, is now set to tap into the growing demand for residential properties.



Ravi Shankar Singh, a professional with over two decades of experience, has been appointed as the Managing Director for Colliers’ Residential Transaction Services in India. Having worked with top real estate firms, Ravi brings expertise in residential transactions, investment sales, real estate portfolio management, and structuring offerings for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). He will be based out of Colliers' Gurugram office.

Capitalising on housing demand

The move comes at a time when the top 6 cities in India have witnessed an increased demand for residential real estate, driven by both domestic and global investors. Colliers aims to capitalise on this trend and cater to the needs of high-net-worth individuals seeking real estate investments.



Badal Yagnik, CEO, Colliers India, highlighted the firm's vision, saying "Our vision for the firm has always been focused on crafting impactful solutions and accelerating success for our clients and people. Getting into the residential space has been in the works for a while, and we believe Ravi Shankar Singh, with his distinguished expertise and vast experience, is well-equipped to drive the business."



Ravi Shankar Singh shared his enthusiasm for joining Colliers India and leading the residential transactions business. "I have been closely following the Colliers India growth story. The firm has diversified into various segments over the last few years and has a clear vision of what it wants to achieve in its next phase. The residential market has immense potential as the homebuyer sentiment and purchasing power get stronger."

