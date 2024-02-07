Advertisement

A Hong Kong court issued a major ruling on Monday, ordering the liquidation of the embattled property giant China Evergrande Group.

This decision, which follows months of delays and uncertainties, is poised to reverberate across China's already fragile financial markets as policymakers strive to address the deepening crisis.

Justice Linda Chan of Hong Kong made the decisive call to liquidate the world's most indebted developer, burdened with over $300 billion in total liabilities.

Despite Evergrande's prolonged struggle to present a viable restructuring plan, the court deemed it necessary to act. Justice Chan stressed, “It is time for the court to say enough is enough.”

Details explaining the rationale behind the liquidation order are anticipated to be released by Justice Chan later in the day. It is expected that a provisional liquidator will be appointed to oversee Evergrande's affairs until a permanent appointment is made.

Evergrande, with assets totalling $240 billion, plunged the struggling property sector into turmoil when it defaulted on its debt in 2021.

The court's liquidation ruling is likely to exacerbate the instability in China's capital and property markets, already grappling with economic underperformance and stock market volatility.

Andrew Collier, Managing Director of Orient Capital Research, remarked, "Evergrande's liquidation is a sign that China is willing to go to extreme ends to quell the property bubble."

While potentially beneficial in the long term, the decision poses immediate challenges for the economy.

Trading in Evergrande's shares, along with its listed subsidiaries such as China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services, was halted in response to the verdict, with shares plummeting by as much as 20 per cent prior to the hearing.

Despite Evergrande's efforts to propose restructuring plans, including a recent offer to swap debts for shares in its Hong Kong units, the court proceeded with the liquidation process. The complexity of the proceedings, compounded by potential political considerations, underscores the challenges ahead.

Although the liquidation may not immediately impact Evergrande's ongoing projects, the process could extend over months or even years, particularly given the jurisdictional differences between Hong Kong and mainland China.

Before Monday's ruling, at least three other Chinese developers had been ordered by Hong Kong courts to undergo liquidation since the onset of the debt crisis in mid-2021.

(With Reuters Inputs)