English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Court orders liquidation of China Evergrande, owing $300 billion

Evergrande, with assets totaling $240 billion, plunged the struggling property sector into turmoil when it defaulted on its debt in 2021.

Business Desk
China real estate
China real estate | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Hong Kong court issued a major ruling on Monday, ordering the liquidation of the embattled property giant China Evergrande Group. 

This decision, which follows months of delays and uncertainties, is poised to reverberate across China's already fragile financial markets as policymakers strive to address the deepening crisis.

Advertisement

Justice Linda Chan of Hong Kong made the decisive call to liquidate the world's most indebted developer, burdened with over $300 billion in total liabilities. 

Despite Evergrande's prolonged struggle to present a viable restructuring plan, the court deemed it necessary to act. Justice Chan stressed, “It is time for the court to say enough is enough.”

Advertisement

Details explaining the rationale behind the liquidation order are anticipated to be released by Justice Chan later in the day. It is expected that a provisional liquidator will be appointed to oversee Evergrande's affairs until a permanent appointment is made.

Evergrande, with assets totalling $240 billion, plunged the struggling property sector into turmoil when it defaulted on its debt in 2021. 

Advertisement

The court's liquidation ruling is likely to exacerbate the instability in China's capital and property markets, already grappling with economic underperformance and stock market volatility.

Andrew Collier, Managing Director of Orient Capital Research, remarked, "Evergrande's liquidation is a sign that China is willing to go to extreme ends to quell the property bubble." 

Advertisement

While potentially beneficial in the long term, the decision poses immediate challenges for the economy.

Trading in Evergrande's shares, along with its listed subsidiaries such as China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services, was halted in response to the verdict, with shares plummeting by as much as 20 per cent prior to the hearing.

Advertisement

Despite Evergrande's efforts to propose restructuring plans, including a recent offer to swap debts for shares in its Hong Kong units, the court proceeded with the liquidation process. The complexity of the proceedings, compounded by potential political considerations, underscores the challenges ahead.

Although the liquidation may not immediately impact Evergrande's ongoing projects, the process could extend over months or even years, particularly given the jurisdictional differences between Hong Kong and mainland China.

Advertisement

Before Monday's ruling, at least three other Chinese developers had been ordered by Hong Kong courts to undergo liquidation since the onset of the debt crisis in mid-2021.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World15 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement