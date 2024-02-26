Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

DLF aims high with Rs 80,000 crore project pipeline amidst housing demand spike

DLF plans to introduce 10 million sq ft of area next year with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 32,000 crore.

Business Desk
DLF
DLF | Image:DLF
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

DLF's development plan: Real estate company DLF, aims to capitalise on the growing demand for housing and commercial properties by launching projects worth approximately Rs 80,000 crore over the next 3 to 4 years, according to media reports. The company's recent investor presentation outlines plans to introduce 10 million sq ft of area in the upcoming financial year, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 32,000 crore. Additionally, it has identified 22 million sq ft of area for development in the 2024-25 fiscal year and beyond, with an expected revenue of Rs 46,850 crore.

Most of the forthcoming projects will focus on luxury and ultra-luxury residential segments, primarily in key cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Goa, and Chennai. DLF's Chief Financial Officer, Vivek Anand, highlighted the sustained demand momentum across all segments and disclosed plans to launch a fresh pipeline of approximately 32 million sq ft of new products, projecting a sales potential of around Rs 79,000 crore over the next few years.

The company's decision to scale up its residential business aligns with the surge in demand observed after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave in 2021. DLF's sales bookings have doubled annually, reaching Rs 13,316 crore during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, compared to Rs 6,599 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Notably, the December quarter saw a significant increase in sales bookings, driven by the sale of luxury apartments in Gurugram, generating Rs 7,200 crore within three days of pre-launch.

In terms of financial performance, DLF reported a 27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 655.71 crore for the December quarter, attributed to higher income and reduced expenses. Its total consolidated income also increased to Rs 1,643.51 crore, reflecting a growth from Rs 1,559.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.

With approximately 215 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments, along with an annuity portfolio exceeding 42 million sq ft, DLF remains positioned to capitalise on the evolving real estate sector.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

11 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

11 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

19 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Ronit Says He ‘Almost Killed’ Food Delivery Rider For Traffic Violations

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. प्यार मुझसे करते हो लेकिन...केजरीवाल को दिल्ली वालों पर नहीं भरोसा!

    13 minutes ago

  4. Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Viral Video: Girl Creating Instagram Dance Reel Next To Railway Tracks

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo