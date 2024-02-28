DLF's development plan: Real estate company DLF, aims to capitalise on the growing demand for housing and commercial properties by launching projects worth approximately Rs 80,000 crore over the next 3 to 4 years, according to media reports. The company's recent investor presentation outlines plans to introduce 10 million sq ft of area in the upcoming financial year, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 32,000 crore. Additionally, it has identified 22 million sq ft of area for development in the 2024-25 fiscal year and beyond, with an expected revenue of Rs 46,850 crore.



Most of the forthcoming projects will focus on luxury and ultra-luxury residential segments, primarily in key cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Goa, and Chennai. DLF's Chief Financial Officer, Vivek Anand, highlighted the sustained demand momentum across all segments and disclosed plans to launch a fresh pipeline of approximately 32 million sq ft of new products, projecting a sales potential of around Rs 79,000 crore over the next few years.



The company's decision to scale up its residential business aligns with the surge in demand observed after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave in 2021. DLF's sales bookings have doubled annually, reaching Rs 13,316 crore during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, compared to Rs 6,599 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Notably, the December quarter saw a significant increase in sales bookings, driven by the sale of luxury apartments in Gurugram, generating Rs 7,200 crore within three days of pre-launch.



In terms of financial performance, DLF reported a 27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 655.71 crore for the December quarter, attributed to higher income and reduced expenses. Its total consolidated income also increased to Rs 1,643.51 crore, reflecting a growth from Rs 1,559.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.



With approximately 215 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments, along with an annuity portfolio exceeding 42 million sq ft, DLF remains positioned to capitalise on the evolving real estate sector.