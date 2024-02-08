DLF Privana South is part of the larger development, DLF Privana, spanning approximately 116 acres in the heart of Gurugram | Image: Pexels

DLF's new project: The country’s largest listed real estate company, DLF, on Monday said that it has received Rs 7,200 crore for its latest luxury residential project DLF Privana South in Gurugram. The project, spread across 25 acres in Sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram, consists of 1,113 meticulously designed luxury residences, including 4 bedroom-hall kitchen (BHK) apartments and penthouses. The entire offering was sold out within 72 hours during its pre-launch phase.

DLF Privana South comprises 7 towers offering a total of 1,113 residences. Positioned in Sectors 76 and 77, the project offers a view of the Aravalli hills and is located near the upcoming Safari Park spread over 10,000 acres.

Image credit: DLF

DLF Privana South is part of the larger development, DLF Privana, spanning approximately 116 acres in the heart of Gurugram.

“DLF Privana South is the latest addition to our esteemed portfolio of luxury residences. The swift pre-launch sellout serves as a testament to the increasing demand for high-rise luxury developments by DLF, delivering the highly aspirational DLF lifestyle. To discourage bulk bookings, each buyer was allotted only one unit, with about 25 per cent of the sales coming from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and a booking amount of Rs 50 lakh, as opposed to the industry standard of Rs 10 lakh," said Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to patrons both in India and abroad for entrusting DLF's residential offerings. DLF Privana South will serve as an integral part of the integrated ecosystem, DLF Privana, spanning about 116 acres in the heart of Gurugram's Sector 76 and 77. With this ecosystem, we envision transforming this part of the city into a thriving and bustling luxurious neighbourhood, mirroring the success we have achieved on Raghvendra Marg (formerly known as Golf Course Road) with DLF5,” Ohri added.

DLF Privana South promises a breathtaking view of the Aravalli range, and its design stresses on spaciousness and innovative luxury living.

With a ground coverage of less than 15 per cent, the project ensures over 85 per cent of green and open spaces.

Strategically located near Southern Peripheral Road, NH-48, NPR (Dwarka Expressway) and CPR, the project offers swift accessibility to key city hubs.



DLF Privana South aims to redefine benchmarks in luxury living space, representing the company's entry into this region. The project is expected to contribute to the transformation of the Sectors 76 and 77 vicinities into a thriving and bustling luxurious neighborhood. The development stands out for its commitment to green spaces, contemporary design, and convenient accessibility.

DLF shares traded 1.1 per cent higher at Rs 761.20 following this development.