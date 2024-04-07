×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Emirati real estate mogul withdraws Belarus investments, teams up with Kushner

Mohamed Alabbar has agreed to sell his stakes in a multi-billion-dollar property project in Minsk through Symphony Global Holdings.

Reported by: Business Desk
Burj Khalifa
Burj Khalifa | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Real estate shifts: An Emirati real estate developer, recognised for projects such as Dubai's Burj Khalifa, is reportedly divesting from property holdings in Belarus, a nation facing Western sanctions. This development coincides with a newfound collaboration with Jared Kushner on a prospective investment venture in Serbia.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Mohamed Alabbar, the Emirati real estate tycoon, has initiated discussions to sell his interests in a significant property development in Minsk, Belarus's capital, via his investment vehicle Symphony Global Holdings.

Advertisement

Alabbar's decision to withdraw from Belarus comes as he explores a partnership with Kushner, son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, to refurbish a former Yugoslav army headquarters in Serbia into residential units.

Serbian market opportunities

While Alabbar declined to disclose details regarding the buyer or the rationale behind the Belarus divestment when contacted by Reuters, he expressed optimism about potential collaborations with Kushner in Serbia, emphasising interest in upscale development opportunities in the Serbian market.

Kushner, in a recent Reuters interview, hinted at ongoing negotiations for investment in Belgrade but cautioned that the deal was still under discussion.

Advertisement

A source familiar with Kushner's Serbian ventures noted Alabbar's advisory role in the redevelopment project, refraining from commenting on his activities in Belarus or potential investments in Serbia.

The identity of the prospective buyer for Alabbar's Minsk interests and the terms of the preliminary agreement remain undisclosed.

Advertisement

Ukraine conflict involvement

Belarus, though not directly involved in the conflict with Ukraine, has faced criticism for its support of Russian military activities, resulting in sanctions from the United States.

Advertisement

President Alexander Lukashenko's involvement in the North Waterfront project, initiated by a decree in May 2021, highlights its significance. News of the sale agreement reportedly surprised Lukashenko's administration.

Leaked collaboration plans

Reports of Kushner's intention to invest in Serbia emerged following leaked documents revealing preparations for a real estate collaboration. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed discussions about the partnership.

Kushner denied receiving preferential treatment due to his past White House connections, stating, "No one is 'giving' me special deals" when questioned about any potential leveraging for the Belgrade project.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Sachin Tendulkar

Hardik and Rohit reunite

a few seconds ago
Youth Stabbed To Death By Two Juveniles In North Delhi After He Refused Matchbox To Light Cigarettes

Youth Stabbed To Death

2 minutes ago
Rwanda' President Paul Kagame lighting the memorial flame at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Rwandan Genocide

8 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

14 minutes ago
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Mocks Cong

25 minutes ago
pm modi roadshow

PM Modi on TMC

27 minutes ago
Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lakh Seized From Autorickshaw In Thane, Driver Held

Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lak

33 minutes ago
Romario Shepherd

Hardik reacts to Romario

35 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Temple

Scuffle at Mahakaleshwar

37 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath slams congress

42 minutes ago
MI vs DC

MI vs DC live blog

42 minutes ago
Man Kills Wife and Chops Her Body Into 200 Pieces

UK Man Kills Wife

an hour ago
The long odds for the Powerball win on Sunday were 1 in 292.2 million.

$1.3 Billion Lottery

an hour ago
Boeing

Boeing Chief's Salary Up

an hour ago
gavel

RoC imposes penalties

an hour ago
Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj on AAP

an hour ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

an hour ago
E-commerce platform

Social commerce outlook

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 2 Held

    India News8 hours ago

  3. IMD Issues Orange Alert in These States for Today | Check List

    India News9 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after RR vs RCB

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. AP ICET registration window closing today

    Education10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo