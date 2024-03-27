×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Epic Group to set up its 1st Indian manufacturing unit, invests Rs 220 crore

Colliers India, chosen by Epic Group, will oversee the design and construction of their new manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Reported by: Business Desk
Epic's India entry
Epic's India entry | Image:Epic Group
  • 2 min read
Epic's India entry: Epic Group, a Hong Kong-based sustainable fashion company, has announced plans to set up its first manufacturing unit in India, signalling a strategic entry into the country's apparel industry. The project, valued at Rs 220 crore, aims to introduce modern technology and sustainable practices into the sector.

Colliers India, a global professional services and investment management firm, has been selected by Epic Group to lead the design and construction of the manufacturing facility. Located on a 40-acre plot at the IDCO Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the facility is expected to adhere to high standards of efficiency and sustainability.

Epic Group's subsidiary, Trimetro Garments India, will manage the operations of the facility, which is focused on achieving net positive energy and water consumption.

Expansion plans, employment boost

The first phase of construction, covering 338,000 sq ft, is scheduled for completion by May 2025, with provisions for future expansion up to 381,236 sq ft.

Employment opportunities are set to expand with Epic Group's plan to hire over 6000 individuals for the facility, contributing to local economic development.

Indranil Basu, Managing Director of Project Management at Colliers India, expressed confidence in delivering a project aligned with Epic Group's requirements, citing the company's expertise and experience.

“We are definitely well-equipped to deliver an exceptional project that meets quality and design standards envisioned by the client, backed by years of experience and distinguished technical and strategic capabilities,” Basu said.

Odisha's business appeal

Ranjan Mahtani, Executive Chairperson, Epic Group, stressed the strategic rationale behind expanding operations to India, highlighting the country's skilled workforce and favourable business environment in Odisha.

“With Colliers as our partners, I am confident we will develop a world-class facility that sets a new standard for socially and environmentally responsible apparel manufacturing. Odisha’s pro-business environment and strategic location also make it the ideal destination for this investment. We look forward to working with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s administration and tapping into the state’s abundance of qualified workers as we ramp up operations over the coming years,” Mahtani said.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

