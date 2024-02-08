English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

FY24 real estate shake-up: Private equity investments tumble 26%

MMR leads in capital inflow, securing $694 million in 9M FY24, up from $375 million in FY23, driven by multi-city transactions with Brookfield REIT and GIC.

Business Desk
Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PE investments decline: Real estate investments from private equity sources have experienced a notable decline of around 26 per cent during the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 (FY24). This downturn is attributed to reduced activity from both domestic and foreign investors, with global geopolitical uncertainties and a high-interest rate environment hampering foreign investment. The findings come from Anarock Capital's FLUX report for 9M FY24.

MMR capital leader

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) emerged as the leader in capital inflow, securing $694 million in investments during 9M FY24, an increase from $375 million in the same period of FY23. Multi-city transactions saw a surge, primarily driven by transactions involving Brookfield India REIT and GIC.

The preference for equity investments by private equity (PE) investors remains evident, constituting 84 per cent of the share. The commercial real estate sector witnessed a rise in PE deals during 9M FY24, partly due to a large transaction, while activity in the residential real estate sector declined.

AIFs face constraints

Domestic Alternate Investment Funds experienced lower activity, particularly in the residential real estate debt category, as demand for high-cost funds diminished. Strong residential pre-sales and a favourable stance by state-owned banks contributed to reduced capital demand from more expensive AIFs.

The top 10 PE deals in 9M FY24 accounted for 87 per cent of the total PE investments, compared to 76 per cent in 9M FY23. The average ticket size increased marginally to $95 million in 9M FY24, up from $91 million in the previous fiscal year, largely driven by a substantial deal involving Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Foreign investors contributed to 86 per cent of total investments in 9M FY24, up from 79 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Correspondingly, domestic investments decreased to 14 per cent of the total capital inflows into Indian real estate during 9M FY24, amounting to $360 million, compared to $717 million in 9M FY23 Anarock.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  5. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement