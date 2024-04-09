×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Godrej Properties sells 1050 homes worth Rs 3,000 crore in Gurugram

This marks the second instance in Gurugram and the fourth nationwide during FY24 that Godrej Properties has recorded launch sales exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.

Reported by: Business Desk
Godrej grabs Noida land
Godrej Properties | Image:Company website
  • 2 min read
Godrej's Gurugram growth: Godrej Properties, a Mumbai-based real estate company, has announced the sale of over 1050 homes valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore in its Godrej Zenith project located in Sector 89, Gurugram. 

This marks the second instance in Gurugram and the fourth nationwide during FY24 that Godrej Properties has recorded launch sales exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.

Godrej Zenith stands as the largest residential development undertaken by the company in Gurugram. Notably, there has been a 473 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in sales in Gurugram for FY24. 

Expansion plans ahead

Looking forward to FY25, Godrej Properties has a robust launch pipeline, including upcoming projects in Sector 103, Sector 43, and Sector 54, which are poised to further solidify its presence in the city.

This follows the sale of inventory worth approximately Rs 2,690 crore in Godrej Reserve, located in Kandivali, Mumbai, during Q4 FY24. Additionally, Godrej Aristocrat in Sector 49 on Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, and Godrej Tropical Isle in Noida collectively achieved sales exceeding Rs 2,000 crore during Q2 FY24.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, stressed the importance of Gurugram as a pivotal market for the company and pledged to further enhance its footprint in the region in the forthcoming years. 

Godrej Properties maintains its presence in key real estate markets including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), Pune, and Bengaluru.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

