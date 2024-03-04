Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Godrej Properties up 3% on North Bengaluru township project deal

Under a profit-sharing arrangement, GPL has finalised agreements to develop a sprawling township spanning approximately 62 acres in North Bengaluru.

Reported by: Business Desk
Godrej Properties Limited
Godrej Properties Limited | Image:Official website
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Godrej's Bengaluru Township: The shares of Godrej Properties rose 3.37 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 2,524 apiece on the NSE after the company announced its plans to develop a township project in North Bengaluru, signalling major expansion for the real estate giant. Under a profit-sharing arrangement, GPL has finalised agreements to develop a sprawling township spanning approximately 62 acres in North Bengaluru.

The project, expected to yield around Rs 5,000 crore in bookings, will primarily consist of premium residential apartments, totalling approximately 5.6 million square feet (sq ft).

Advertisement

Strategically located, the land parcel offers connectivity to key areas such as Kempegowda International Airport and upcoming metro stations. Additionally, its proximity to the Outer Ring Road – Hebbal ensures accessibility to Bengaluru's central business district and other important hubs.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, stated, "We see great potential in Bengaluru and aim to deliver a quality residential community."

Advertisement

The company anticipates commencing the first phase of development in the upcoming financial year.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

14 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

14 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

14 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

14 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

14 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

14 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

14 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

17 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Bribes-For-Votes: No Immunity From Prosecution to MPs/MLAs, Rules SC

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Yash To Charge Massive Remuneration For Ravana Role In Ramayana

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru Blast: CCTV Footage of Suspect Alighting From Bus Surfaces

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Sainz enjoys racing again in his last F1 season with Ferrari

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo