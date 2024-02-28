Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Grade A developers drive 40% surge in residential project sales across top 7 cities: Anarock

Grade A Developers Drive 40% Surge in Residential Project Sales Across India's Top 7 Cities

Business Desk
Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Grade A developers lead: A substantial 40 per cent increase in sales of newly launched residential projects across India's top 7 cities in 2023 can be attributed to the dominance of Grade A developers, according to recent findings from Anarock Research.

Out of approximately 4.77 lakh units sold in these urban centres, over 40 per cent were from newly launched projects. This marks a significant rise from the 26 per cent recorded in 2019 when around 2.61 lakh homes were sold.

Stronghold in south

Southern cities, particularly Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, emerged as strongholds of this trend, with Bengaluru leading at 51 per cent, followed closely by Hyderabad at 50 per cent and Chennai at 58 per cent.

In contrast, the National Capital Region (NCR) saw a comparatively lower absorption rate of newly launched homes, with only 27 per cent of the 65,625 units sold in 2023 being from projects launched that year. However, Gurugram within the NCR region performed notably well, with at least 35 per cent of the 36,970 units sold being newly launched.

Prime location emphasis

Anuj Puri, Chairperson, Anarock Group, highlighted the strategic shift amongst developers towards projects that align with current demand, emphasising the focus on prime locations and suitable unit sizes.

"Their focus on good locations and appropriate unit sizes and configurations is very obvious. Several leading developers are snapping up land parcels across key cities to develop residential projects that are aligned with what customers want. Anarock data indicates that there were at least 97 separate land deals for over 2,707 acres closed in 2023 across the country, with at least 72 per cent of the sold land earmarked for residential development,” Puri said.

Advertisement

Tailored offerings rise

This data reflects a departure from the oversupply and speculative pricing seen in previous years, signalling a shift towards more tailored residential offerings.

Market-wise absorption trends indicated the dominance of new launches, particularly in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, while Kolkata and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported relatively lower absorption rates.

Overall, these findings highlight a notable transformation in India's real estate landscape driven by Grade A developers, paving the way for a more consumer-centric approach and bolstering investor confidence in the sector.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

13 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

13 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

13 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

14 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

14 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

14 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

17 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

21 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

a day ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Late Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas' Prayer Meet To Be Held On March 2

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Grade A developers spark 40% sales rise

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. SpiceJet and lessor AerCap settle Rs 250 crore dispute

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. Will The Himachal Pradesh Government Collapse Soon?

    Videos9 minutes ago

  5. Erling Haaland's incredible pace of scoring goals

    Web Stories9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo