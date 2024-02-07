Advertisement

Greater Noida-Loudoun County pact: Greater Noida is on the verge of establishing a 'Sister City' agreement with Loudoun County in the United States, paving the way for significant investment, educational collaborations, and cultural exchanges between the two regions. The move is expected to strengthen ties and facilitate direct exchanges in education, business, culture, biotechnology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and more.

A delegation from Loudoun County, Virginia, visited Greater Noida on Tuesday, led by Buddy Rizer, the Executive Director of the Department of Economic Development in Loudoun County. The discussions centered on finalising the terms of the 'Sister City' pact, with both sides providing suggestions for the draft agreement. Following further approvals, a memorandum of understanding is set to be established soon.

Greater Noida authorities have long aimed to formalise a 'Sister City' relationship with Loudoun County, and the recent visit allowed the American delegation to gain insights into the Noida International Airport, road infrastructure, metro connectivity, expressways, green initiatives, major companies, educational institutions, and the emerging data center hub in the region.

The discussions also covered the Industrial Integrated Township in Greater Noida and the upcoming multi-modal transport hub. Buddy Rizer expressed interest in substantial investments in areas like data centers, educational development, and the environment. GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar assured prompt efforts from the Greater Noida Authority to implement the 'Sister City' agreement expeditiously.

The establishment of 'Sister City' agreements is part of the Indian government's strategy to enhance cultural, diplomatic, and economic ties between Indian states and cities and their counterparts in partner nations. Uttar Pradesh has already signed such agreements, including those between Varanasi and Kathmandu, Ayodhya and Janakpur, Agra and Chengdu, and Lucknow and Wenzhou.

(With PTI inputs.)