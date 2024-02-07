English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Greater Noida explores 'Sister City' pact with Loudoun County, USA for economic and cultural ties

'Sister City' agreement is part of government's strategy to enhance cultural and economic ties between Indian cities and their counterparts in partner nations.

Business Desk
Greater Noida collaboration
Greater Noida collaboration | Image:Omax Connaught Place, Greater Noida
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Greater Noida-Loudoun County pact: Greater Noida is on the verge of establishing a 'Sister City' agreement with Loudoun County in the United States, paving the way for significant investment, educational collaborations, and cultural exchanges between the two regions. The move is expected to strengthen ties and facilitate direct exchanges in education, business, culture, biotechnology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and more.

A delegation from Loudoun County, Virginia, visited Greater Noida on Tuesday, led by Buddy Rizer, the Executive Director of the Department of Economic Development in Loudoun County. The discussions centered on finalising the terms of the 'Sister City' pact, with both sides providing suggestions for the draft agreement. Following further approvals, a memorandum of understanding is set to be established soon.

Advertisement

Greater Noida authorities have long aimed to formalise a 'Sister City' relationship with Loudoun County, and the recent visit allowed the American delegation to gain insights into the Noida International Airport, road infrastructure, metro connectivity, expressways, green initiatives, major companies, educational institutions, and the emerging data center hub in the region.

The discussions also covered the Industrial Integrated Township in Greater Noida and the upcoming multi-modal transport hub. Buddy Rizer expressed interest in substantial investments in areas like data centers, educational development, and the environment. GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar assured prompt efforts from the Greater Noida Authority to implement the 'Sister City' agreement expeditiously.

Advertisement

The establishment of 'Sister City' agreements is part of the Indian government's strategy to enhance cultural, diplomatic, and economic ties between Indian states and cities and their counterparts in partner nations. Uttar Pradesh has already signed such agreements, including those between Varanasi and Kathmandu, Ayodhya and Janakpur, Agra and Chengdu, and Lucknow and Wenzhou.

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  3. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement