Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Gurugram realty: EaseMyTrip Co-founder acquires Rs 99.34 cr property in sector 32

The property, situated near the upscale Rajiv Chowk area, spans 43,594 sq ft, with a built-up area of approximately 1,00,429 sq ft.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gurugram realty deal: Rikant Pittie, one of the co-founders of EaseMyTrip, has reportedly acquired a commercial property in Gurugram's Sector 32 for a sum of Rs 99.34 crore. The property, situated near the upscale Rajiv Chowk area, spans 43,594 square feet, with a built-up area of approximately 1,00,429 square feet. The transaction, completed on November 24, involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 6.95 crore, as per CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Gurugram's real estate boom

Gurugram's real estate market has witnessed a 13 per cent surge in housing sales, according to Anarock data for the Delhi-NCR region. This growth is attributed to positive consumer sentiment and the development of various infrastructure projects in the area. Pittie's acquisition follows a trend of high-value real estate transactions in the city, including a notable Rs 100-crore deal for a 10,000 square feet apartment at The Camellias by DLF on Golf Course Road last year.

The property purchased by Pittie, positioned near Rajiv Chowk, is part of EaseMyTrip's co-founder's recent investments. EaseMyTrip, founded in 2008, operates across multiple Indian cities such as Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The company also has international offices in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA, and New Zealand. Notably, Pittie gained attention for temporarily suspending all Maldives bookings on the travel platform as a gesture of solidarity with India during the India-Maldives diplomatic dispute.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

