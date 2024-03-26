×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Hong Kong home prices extend 10-month decline, down 1.7% in February

Hong Kong's removal of stamp duties led to a surge in property transactions, boosting the depressed market.

Reported by: Business Desk
Home prices experienced a 1.7% decline in February
Home prices experienced a 1.7% decline in February | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hong Kong housing: Hong Kong witnessed its private home prices dipping for the tenth consecutive month, reaching levels last seen in September 2016. Despite the government's recent removal of property market restrictions that had been in place for a decade, the downward trend in home prices persisted.

According to official data released on Tuesday, home prices experienced a 1.7 per cent decline in February compared to the previous month, following a revised 1.2 per cent drop in January.

Stamp duty removal boost

The government's move in late February to eliminate additional stamp duties for foreign and second home buyers, as well as for those selling properties within two years of purchase, aimed to stimulate the sluggish real estate market. This decision was met with enthusiasm by the property market, as evidenced by a surge in transactions.

Property developers and agents noted a substantial influx of mainland Chinese buyers into Hong Kong's property market, constituting up to a third of new property sales. This resurgence in demand follows a period of dormancy lasting over three years, largely caused by the pandemic.

High-end demand

Luxury residential properties valued at over HK$30 million ($3.84 million) saw an even greater proportion of mainland Chinese buyers, accounting for approximately 70 per cent of primary sales, according to JLL. The real estate firm anticipates continued activity from mainland Chinese buyers.

Driven by factors such as increased mortgage rates, talent outflow, and a bleak market outlook, housing prices have plummeted by more than 20 per cent from their peak in 2021.

Although there has been a rise in sales activity, analysts predict that prices will remain subdued as developers offer discounts to clear inventory. S&P Global Ratings forecasts only a moderate recovery in transaction volumes this year compared to 2023, as high interest rates persist.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses

US Bridge Collapses

a few seconds ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News Live

a minute ago
Wipro Gurugram office

Wipro GE investments

2 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

3 minutes ago
Popular lesbian couple from Pakistan and India split up weeks before their wedding

Lesbian Couple Splits

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli during IPL post-match

Virat Kohli

3 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

US news

10 minutes ago
Yen

Japanese yen

10 minutes ago
Pune Traffic Alert: Daily Traffic Jam At Pune University Chowk Cause Nightmares

Pune Traffic

12 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

14 minutes ago
Godzilla still

Godzilla Maker On Millie

14 minutes ago
IPOs this week

SRM Contractors IPO

16 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

New Boeing CEO

18 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo shares surge

20 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Donald Trump

27 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

NCW Writes to EC

32 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Pietersen on Kohli

33 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP to Go Solo in Punjab

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News17 hours ago

  3. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News18 hours ago

  5. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo