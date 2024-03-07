×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Hyderabad housing hype: Property purchases surge 21% YoY in Feb 2024

Hyderabad witnessed the registration of 6,938 residential properties, reaching a total value of Rs 4,247 crore, the highest in 32 months.

Reported by: Business Desk
Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad real estate: The real estate sector of Hyderabad continued its upward trajectory in February 2024 with the registration of a total of 6,938 residential properties, marking a substantial 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase and a notable 27 per cent month-on-month (MoM) increase.

The total value of these registered properties amounted to Rs 4,247 crore, marking the highest value recorded in 32 months and reflecting a substantial 42 per cent YoY increase.

Luxury property uptick

There has been a notable shift towards the sale of higher value homes, with an increase observed in registrations for properties priced at Rs 1 crore and above. This segment saw a rise from 10 per cent in February 2023 to 14 per cent in February 2024.

Properties in the price category of Rs 25 – 50 lakh constituted the single largest category of registered properties, accounting for 45 per cent of total registrations. However, there was also an increase in the share of sales registrations for properties costing Rs 1 crore and above.
   
Properties registered in February 2024 were largely concentrated in the range of 1,000 - 2,000 sq ft, accounting for 71 per cent of registrations. There was also a notable increase in demand for properties larger than 2,000 sq ft.

Regional registration dominance

At the district-level, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri emerged as the leading contributors to registrations, capturing 43 per cent each, while Hyderabad district accounted for 13 per cent of the total registrations.

The weighted average price of transacted residential properties witnessed a sharp YoY increase of 10 per cent in February 2024, indicating a steady rise in property prices across the market.

Developers in Hyderabad have shown a preference for introducing 3-bedroom units (3-BHK), aligning with the evolving preferences of homebuyers who increasingly seek larger living spaces.

Furthermore, some notable transactions included the sale of high-value homes in markets like Rangareddy and Hyderabad, with properties sized more than 3,000 sq ft and valued upwards of Rs 4.2 crore.

Consistent price surge

Shishir Baijal, Chairperson and MD, Knight Frank India, commented on the robust momentum in residential demand, emphasising the surge in demand for premium homes. He highlighted the consistent rise in prices since the onset of the pandemic and the responsiveness of developers to cater to the discerning preferences of buyers.

Overall, the report indicates a buoyant residential market in Hyderabad, characterised by increasing demand for higher-value properties and a preference for larger living spaces amongst homebuyers.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

14 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

17 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

17 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

21 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

21 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kashmir To Kanyakumari, There Should Be UCC: Shah at Republic Summit

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 6,400Cr in Srinagar

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Dhruv Jurel checkmates Ollie Pope with MS Dhoni-esque masterplan

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info11 minutes ago

  5. Even Tendulkar is frustrated: Elvish Yadav displays poor bowling-WATCH

    Sports 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo