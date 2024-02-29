English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Indian ultra-wealthy pour 32% of funds into residential real estate

The Knight Frank report reveals that approximately 14% of UHNWIs have their residential holdings located outside India.

Business Desk
Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Riches in residences: Ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in India are allocating their wealth towards residential assets, with 32 per cent of their fortunes directed into this real estate class, according to the Knight Frank report 2024. This report also reveals that approximately 14 per cent of their residential holdings are located outside India. Moreover, a notable 12 per cent of Indian UHNWIs are looking to purchase new homes in 2024, consistent with trends observed in the previous year.

Affluent real estate preferences

Globally, the report indicates a continued interest in residential real estate amongst the ultra-wealthy, with 22 per cent of them expected to invest in properties this year. Liam Bailey, Knight Frank's global head of research, highlights the enduring appeal of real estate investments amongst the affluent. He highlights that nearly a fifth of UHNWIs globally plan to invest in commercial real estate in 2024, with over a fifth intending to buy residential properties.

Insights from an attitude survey conducted by Knight Frank also shed light on the evolving preferences of UHNWIs, both in India and globally. In India, 23 per cent of respondents expressed a preference for sustainable investments, particularly in commercial properties. This sentiment is echoed on a global scale, where 29 per cent prioritise sustainable assets due to their perceived lower risk profile.

Responsible investment shift

Shishir Baijal, Chairperson and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, highlights the continued popularity of prime residential assets amongst India's ultra-wealthy. He also points out a notable shift towards environmentally and socially responsible investments in commercial real estate. Baijal predicts that sustainable real estate assets will gain even more prominence amongst family offices and affluent individuals in 2024.

Overall, the report paints a picture of UHNWIs increasingly diversifying their portfolios with a focus on residential real estate, while also showing a growing interest in sustainable investment choices both in India and globally.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Asks IMF for Feb 8 Polls 'Audit' Before Any Bailout Talks

    World3 minutes ago

  2. Goa govt rolls out one-time tax settlement scheme for VAT

    Business News3 minutes ago

  3. Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

    World4 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested

    India News6 minutes ago

  5. Navalny's Body Was 'Abused': Widow Yulia Claims in Emotional Address

    World8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo