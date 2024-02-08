English
K-RERA cracks down: 101 real estate projects face action for missing deadline

101 out of 547 real estate projects failed to meet the January 7 deadline for online submission of quarterly progress reports.

Business Desk
Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

K-RERA enforcement alert: The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has initiated action against 101 real estate projects for their failure to submit quarterly progress reports within the specified deadline. The deadline for online submission of these reports was January 7, and out of a total of 547 projects, 101 did not meet the stipulated timeframe, according to a statement from K-RERA.

Quarterly progress reports serve as a critical mechanism to ensure transparency in the ongoing development of real estate projects. These reports play a pivotal role in keeping stakeholders, including potential buyers, informed about the progress and status of projects.

As per K-RERA's statement, potential buyers possess the right to access these quarterly progress reports through the official K-RERA website. This access empowers prospective investors with information to make informed decisions about real estate transactions.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

