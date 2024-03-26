Advertisement

Japan land prices soar: Land prices in Japan experienced their most rapid increase since 1991, according to a recent government survey, marking a rebound to pre-pandemic levels and signalling a positive economic trajectory after years of stagnation.



The surge in land prices was attributed to the nation's economic resurgence and the return of foreign visitors following the pandemic-induced downturn.

Strongest increase yet

On average, land prices nationwide climbed by 2.3 per cent over the course of the year ending January 1, marking the strongest growth since the 11.3 per cent spike observed in 1991 during the aftermath of the late 1980s asset bubble burst.



An official from the land ministry remarked, "The upward trajectory of land prices has solidified," noting a broader movement away from deflationary pressures.



This rise in land prices complements other positive economic indicators such as booming stock markets, robust wage increases, and sustained annual consumer inflation above 2 per cent, prompting the Bank of Japan to abandon negative interest rates in a departure from decades of monetary stimulus.

Both sectors see surge

Residential land prices also saw a notable uptick, increasing by 2.0 per cent over the year, the fastest pace since 1991. Strong demand in urban areas and well-connected locations, coupled with foreign interest in holiday homes and condominiums in resort areas like northern Furano city in Hokkaido, contributed to this growth.



Commercial land prices similarly saw a rise of 3.1 per cent, continuing an upward trend for the third consecutive year, driven by post-pandemic recovery efforts, redevelopment projects, and increased tourism.

Strong industrial expansion

Industrial areas experienced the most substantial increase, with land prices growing by 4.2 per cent, attributed to heightened demand for large logistics facilities spurred by the expansion of the e-commerce market.



In Japan's major metropolitan regions surrounding Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya, land prices surged by 3.5 per cent, the fastest rate since 2008, aided by a resurgence in inbound tourism.



Meanwhile, land prices in four major regional cities—Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima, and Fukuoka—saw a 7.7 per cent increase, supported by ongoing development initiatives.



(With Reuters Inputs)