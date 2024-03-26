×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Land prices in Japan rebound sharply, marking fastest growth since 1991

Residential land prices surged by 2.0%, the fastest since 1991, while commercial land prices rose by 3.1%, maintaining the same growth rate as in 2020.

Reported by: Business Desk
Japan's land prices rise at fastest pace since 1991
Japan's land prices rise at fastest pace since 1991 | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan land prices soar: Land prices in Japan experienced their most rapid increase since 1991, according to a recent government survey, marking a rebound to pre-pandemic levels and signalling a positive economic trajectory after years of stagnation.

The surge in land prices was attributed to the nation's economic resurgence and the return of foreign visitors following the pandemic-induced downturn.

Strongest increase yet

On average, land prices nationwide climbed by 2.3 per cent over the course of the year ending January 1, marking the strongest growth since the 11.3 per cent spike observed in 1991 during the aftermath of the late 1980s asset bubble burst.

An official from the land ministry remarked, "The upward trajectory of land prices has solidified," noting a broader movement away from deflationary pressures.

This rise in land prices complements other positive economic indicators such as booming stock markets, robust wage increases, and sustained annual consumer inflation above 2 per cent, prompting the Bank of Japan to abandon negative interest rates in a departure from decades of monetary stimulus.

Both sectors see surge

Residential land prices also saw a notable uptick, increasing by 2.0 per cent over the year, the fastest pace since 1991. Strong demand in urban areas and well-connected locations, coupled with foreign interest in holiday homes and condominiums in resort areas like northern Furano city in Hokkaido, contributed to this growth.

Commercial land prices similarly saw a rise of 3.1 per cent, continuing an upward trend for the third consecutive year, driven by post-pandemic recovery efforts, redevelopment projects, and increased tourism.

Strong industrial expansion

Industrial areas experienced the most substantial increase, with land prices growing by 4.2 per cent, attributed to heightened demand for large logistics facilities spurred by the expansion of the e-commerce market.

In Japan's major metropolitan regions surrounding Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya, land prices surged by 3.5 per cent, the fastest rate since 2008, aided by a resurgence in inbound tourism.

Meanwhile, land prices in four major regional cities—Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima, and Fukuoka—saw a 7.7 per cent increase, supported by ongoing development initiatives.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Lottery Tuesday Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-408

a few seconds ago
Karnataka Board Announces 1st PUC Supplementary Exam 2024: Dates, Schedule, and Details

KSEAB 1st PUC Suppl. Exam

a minute ago
UBS Asia expansion

UBS Asia

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru Water Crisis

10 Facing Water Crisis

7 minutes ago
HanuMan Makers To Donate ₹2.66 Crores To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

HanuMan OTT Release

9 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian equities surge

12 minutes ago
Sanjeev Sanyal

"UPSC a waste of time!"

12 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS: Mahipal Lomror during post-match press conference

Lomror on his role at RCB

13 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

news

15 minutes ago
Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is beaming

15 minutes ago
WWE RAW

WWE RAW Results

19 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani joins $100 billion club

Hurun Global Rich List

21 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

India News Live

25 minutes ago
Euro zone current account surplus widens in September; surplus increased to 31.23 billion euros

Lower taxes and Europe

25 minutes ago
Japan's land prices saw record growth in 2023, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Japan's land prices rise

29 minutes ago
No Registry, No Vote: Why Noida Residents Are Protesting Over Registration of Their Flats?

Why Noida Residents Are P

29 minutes ago
English forward Harry Kane

England vs Belgium Live

32 minutes ago
Commercial real estate

Chennai commercial realty

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 17 hours ago

  2. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo