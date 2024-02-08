Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Legal consequences for super area sales, UPRERA stipulates carpet area

Builders must comply with the Real Estate Act, specifying details like carpet area, balconies, and terraces when registering a project, emphasising transparency

Business Desk
Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Carpet area mandate: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has instructed builders to sell apartments based only on the carpet area, declaring the sale of units on the basis of super area as illegal and subject to potential legal action, according to media reports.

The move comes as a response to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, which mandates that builders specify details like the number and types of units, floor information, and the area of various spaces, including balconies and terraces, when registering a project. The act emphasises the importance of disclosing the actual area enclosed by internal walls (carpet area) on the project portal.

Carpet area compliance

Despite these regulations, instances of builders selling units based on super area have been reported, prompting the UPRERA to issue a directive against such practices. UPRERA stressed the necessity for buyers to consider the carpet area as the true measure of a property and urged builders to adhere to this standard.

While developers are permitted to advertise projects using the super area, the UPRERA emphasised that builder-buyer agreements must be executed based on the carpet area. Violating this provision could lead to legal consequences, according to officials.

The authority has provided a model agreement for sale on its portal, emphasising the use of the carpet area as a reference for both buyers and builders. The carpet area represents the actual usable floor space within a unit, while the super area includes shared spaces like lifts, lobbies, and community centers.

Buyers are encouraged to make informed decisions by considering the carpet area, and the UPRERA is taking steps to ensure compliance with the legal framework governing real estate transactions in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Published January 6th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement