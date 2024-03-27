Advertisement

L&T bags new order: Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T) has secured multiple large orders within the Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore bracket.

Oman hospital construction

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical of L&T has bagged a contract from the Ministry of Health, Sultanate of Oman. This deal involves the construction of the Al Namaa General Hospital, a substantial undertaking comprising a 165-bed hospital building, complete with ancillary structures like substations and sewage treatment plants.

The project, slated to be completed within 30 months, encompasses various facets including civil structures, MEP services, medical equipment installation, and extensive landscaping.

Diverse project ventures

In addition to its growth in international market, L&T's domestic conquests are equally notable. The Assam Public Works Department has awarded L&T with a Design & Build Turnkey contract for the construction of the Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor in Assam.

This project involves the creation of essential facilities such as a Multi Utility Building, Pilgrim Management Block, and various other structures vital for managing temple operations, along with associated MEP services and external development work.



Moreover, L&T has been awarded a contract by a subsidiary of a prominent Paint Manufacturing Company for the construction of a polymer manufacturing plant in Gujarat. The project involves a range of tasks, covering civil, structural, and architectural aspects, as well as external development works.



Further augmenting its portfolio, L&T has secured another project in Gujarat, this time for the establishment of a Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant. This endeavour involves comprehensive civil, structural, and architectural works.



