English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

MoS Housing & Urban Affairs advocates transparent practices in affordable housing tenders

Builders frequently underquote by around 15% during tender processes to secure government contracts for both mega and affordable housing projects.

Business Desk
Kaushal Kishore Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs of India
Kaushal Kishore Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs of India | Image:Press release
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Affordable homes assurance: The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kishore, has called for transparent practices in affordable housing tenders to ensure timely completion of projects. Speaking at the 16th Naredco National Convention, the minister highlighted the prevalent issue of underquoting prices during tenders in the construction and real estate sector.

Kishore stressed that builders often engage in underquoting, bidding around 15 per cent less than the actual amount during the tender process to secure government contracts for both mega and affordable housing projects. This malpractice leads to incomplete projects and escalating costs towards the end, causing issues for both builders and beneficiaries.

Ending price undercut

Addressing NAREDCO and its senior functionaries, the minister urged an end to the practice of quoting lower prices, emphasising the importance of completing housing projects, especially affordable ones, without delays.

Furthermore, Kishore called upon the real estate industry to ensure a "dust, smoke, and intoxication" free environment around housing and affordable housing projects. He believes this will contribute to India's development in line with the Prime Minister's Vision for 2047, where India aims to become a $30 trillion economy.

Safe sites initiative

Commenting on the Budget Proposals for 2023-24, the State Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs highlighted the need to provide a toxic-free environment for workers in the real estate sector. He emphasised that the goal of completing 2 crore houses in the next 5 years for the poor and downtrodden should focus on quality and sustainability.

Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manoj Joshi, also emphasised critical reforms in urban planning to achieve India's economic goals. He urged Naredco to work closely with the government, providing essential inputs for the roadmap ahead. Joshi suggested that, like seeking tax relaxations, Naredco should offer pragmatic suggestions to achieve urban planning goals.

Joshi also pointed out that the central government is encouraging all states to increase state property tax, following the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, aiming to incentivise state governments for housing and affordable housing projects.

In their addresses, Hari Babu, President, Naredco and Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairperson, Naredco apprised the government of the association's initiatives to build affordable houses, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision for relief for the masses. Both assured the government of Naredco's full support in urban planning.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement