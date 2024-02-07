Advertisement

MTHL realty impact: The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), a 21.8-km sea link connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. The project aims to reduce travel time, as well as improve accessibility to other areas like Pune and Goa. The impact of MTHL on Navi Mumbai's real estate market is a topic of debate amongst experts.

Connectivity sparks confidence

Some real estate analysts believe that the MTHL project will lead to an increase in property prices in Navi Mumbai. The improved connectivity is expected to boost economic development in the region, making it attractive for real estate investment. The areas likely to benefit include Panvel, Ulwe, and Dronagiri. The under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport, situated 20 minutes away from Panvel, is also considered a contributing factor.

According to Colliers, the infrastructure development will enhance accessibility across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and create affordable opportunities in emerging residential hubs. The peripheral nodes of Navi Mumbai, such as Kharghar, Ulwe, and Panvel, are expected to witness the emergence of new residential hubs.



Ulwe and Panvel are identified as key beneficiaries of the MTHL project, according to data provided by Anarock. The average property prices in Navi Mumbai stood at over Rs 8,300 per sq ft. as of Q3 2023, reflecting an increase from Rs 6,650 per sq ft. in Q3 2015. Anarock predicts a further 10 per cent to 15 per cent increase in average prices over the next 2–3 years due to various infrastructure projects.



However, some experts suggest that the real estate in these areas has already evolved, and the potential for substantial price increases may be limited. They anticipate a regular price increase of 7 to 10 per cent across the corridor areas.

The ambition of 'Third Mumbai'

The inauguration of the MTHL raises discussions about a 'Third Mumbai' expected to develop at the Ulwe end of the sea link, led by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA). This proposed business hub aims to replicate the success of the Bandra-Kurla Complex.



While some experts anticipate a surge in real estate prices, others argue that the vast land availability following the infrastructure development may keep prices in check. The increased land parcels are expected to lead to rationalisation in real estate prices, providing opportunities for affordable housing.



The one-way toll for the MTHL is expected to be Rs 250, making it more accessible to the upper crust of society. This may lead to increased interest in luxury projects in Alibaug, as the sea link reduces travel time between South and Central Mumbai to Alibaug to just about an hour.



Additionally, the enhanced connectivity provided by the MTHL is expected to revitalise real estate activity in the old Central Business District (CBD) area of South Mumbai. The project is also seen as pivotal in connecting data centre hotspots within Navi Mumbai to the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, creating potential opportunities for investors and developers.