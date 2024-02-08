English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail nears reality with 100% land acquisition

The bullet train project has acquired all required land in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, as confirmed by NHSRCL and Railways Minister.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rail Corridor: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) announced on January 8 that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rail Corridor, commonly known as the bullet train project, has achieved 100 per cent land acquisition across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the entire 1389.49 hectares of land required for the project has been successfully acquired.

In a press release, the NHSRCL disclosed that all civil contracts for the project in Gujarat and Maharashtra have been awarded, with 120.4 km of girders launched and 271 km of pier casting completed. Notably, the laying of the first reinforced concrete (RC) track bed, using the Japanese Shinkansen-inspired J-slab ballastless track system, has commenced in Surat and Anand.

Corridor development highlights

The NHSRCL highlighted significant milestones, including the completion of the first 350-meter-long mountain tunnel near Zaroli village in Gujarat within 10 months. Additionally, the erection of the first steel bridge, spanning 70 meters and weighing 673 MT, across NH 53 in Surat has been accomplished. Six out of 24 bridges on the corridor have been constructed over rivers like Par, Purna, Mindhola, Ambika, Auranga, and Venganiya, while work on others such as Narmada, Tapti, Mahi, and Sabarmati is ongoing.

The project is utilising Japan's Shinkansen technology, and noise barriers are being installed along the viaduct to mitigate operational noise. Excavation works for India's first 7 km undersea rail tunnel, part of the 21 km-long tunnel between Bandra Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Maharashtra, have begun. Construction is underway for high-speed rail stations in Gujarat's Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore from Japan, the Rs 1.10 lakh crore project initially faced delays in land acquisition. Despite the setbacks, the government aims to launch the first phase of the bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in south Gujarat by 2026, after the completion of hurdles in land acquisition.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 8th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement