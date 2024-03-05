English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Office sector on track to surpass 50 million sq ft for 3rd consecutive year

In 2024, India's office sector aims for 60 million sq ft, led by BFSI and Engg & Mfg, with flex spaces contributing 15-20% of leasing.

Reported by: Business Desk
Office leasing to exceed 50 million sq ft
Office leasing to exceed 50 million sq ft | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Office sector surges: The office sector of the country is on track to surpass the 50 million square feet (sq ft) mark for the third consecutive year in 2024. The market is poised for robust leasing activity driven by domestic enterprises and a resurgence in Global Capability Centers (GCCs), according to a report by Colliers and FICCI.

Leasing forecast: Dreamy vs practical

The report forecasts a range of scenarios for office leasing in 2024. In an optimistic outlook, leasing could reach 55-60 million sq ft, while a more cautious scenario projects leasing at 45-50 million sq ft. However, the report suggests a realistic scenario balancing demand and supply dynamics, potentially accommodating rental upside across major office markets.

Arpit Mehrotra, MD and Head of Office Services, Colliers India, highlights the important role of domestic enterprises, which are expected to contribute over half of the anticipated office space uptake in 2024. Simultaneously, GCCs are gaining ground, projected to account for more than 40 per cent of the total office demand.

Tenant trends transform

The shifting tenant composition is notable, with sectors like Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and Engineering & Manufacturing emerging as strong demand drivers. Flexible workspaces are also anticipated to play a major role, with projections indicating they could comprise 15 per cent to 20 per cent of Grade A office demand in 2024.

Vimal Nadar, Senior Director & Head of Research, Colliers India, highlights the resilience demonstrated by the overall office ecosystem, with large-sized deals projected to account for 50 per cent  to 55 per cent of leasing activity in 2024. Nadar also points out the positive performance of listed office Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), indicating optimism amongst key stakeholders.

Peripheral growth spurt

Peripheral Business Districts (PBDs) are expected to witness robust growth, with about 30 per cent  to 35 per cent of Grade A office demand likely to come from these areas in 2024. The completion of key infrastructure projects is anticipated to drive this growth, offering superior quality office space options across diverse demand segments.
 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Old City Metro Foundation to be Laid by Revanth Reddy on Mar 8

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo