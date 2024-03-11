Advertisement

Dwarka Expressway inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 19-kilometre elevated section of the Dwarka Expressway. This development boasts features aimed at better connectivity and traffic flow.



The newly inaugurated section, constructed at a cost of Rs 4,100 crore, encompasses the widest road ever built on a single pier, featuring eight lanes. This expansive design is complemented by a plethora of elements tailored to streamline commuting experiences and enhance overall efficiency.

Swift travel solution

One of the standout features of the Dwarka Expressway is its ability to drastically reduce travel time, particularly between Dwarka and Gurgaon, slashing it to a mere 20 minutes. This seamless connectivity extends further, facilitating direct access between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass.



The Haryana segment of the expressway spans nearly 19 kilometres and was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore. This section extends from the Delhi-Haryana border to Kherki Daula.

Radar-friendly route

Moreover, the Delhi segment near the IGI Airport includes an eight-lane, 3.6-kilometre shallow tunnel meticulously crafted to circumvent security concerns and mitigate interference with airport radar systems. With a capacity to accommodate approximately 40,000 cars daily, this tunnel is equipped with emergency exits and a dedicated control room, ensuring seamless traffic management.



Further enhancing connectivity, a three-lane, 2.3-kilometre tunnel links the expressway directly to Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport. Notably, a 500-metre section of this tunnel near the airport is engineered to withstand blasts, prioritising safety and resilience.

Skyward transport strategy

A notable aspect of the Dwarka Expressway is its elevation, with three-fourths of its 28.5-kilometre stretch towering above the cityscape. This elevated design segregates expressway traffic from urban congestion, facilitating smoother journeys across three distinct levels - the elevated expressway, surface roads, and underpasses.



The highlight of the expressway is the awe-inspiring 34-meter-wide elevated lane, supported by single pillars spanning nine kilometres.

