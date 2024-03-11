×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway

The Dwarka Expressway, which stretches 29 km with 18.9 km in Haryana and 10.1 km in Delhi, aims to offer better commuting options.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dwarka Expressway
Dwarka Expressway | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Dwarka Expressway Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Haryana segment of the Dwarka Expressway today, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram via National Highway-48.

The 19-kilometre Haryana section, costing around Rs 4,100 crore, comprises two parts: from the Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) covering 10.2 km and from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula spanning 8.7 km. This expressway will directly connect the IGI Airport in Delhi to Gurugram Bypass, streamlining transportation

 

Dwarka Expressway | Image source: X 

 

At 9:39 am today, PM Modi tweeted about an important day for Indian connectivity. He announced the inauguration of the Haryana Section of the Dwarka Expressway and the dedication of 112 National Highways, stressing the nation's progress in transportation infrastructure.

"Today is an important day for connectivity across India. At around 12 noon today, 112 National Highways, spread across different states, will be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones would be laid. The Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated," PM Modi tweeted.

Today is an important day for connectivity across India. At around 12 noon today, 112 National Highways, spread across different states, will be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones would be laid. The Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated. These… pic.twitter.com/7uS1ETc8lj

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024

Expressway inauguration event

Starting his visit at the Bajghera border in Haryana, PM Modi will be welcomed by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He will then inspect the trumpet sections before formally opening the Dwarka Expressway at Sector 84 and addressing the public.

The Dwarka Expressway, stretching 29 km with 18.9 km in Haryana and 10.1 km in Delhi, aims to offer better commuting options, linking Shiv Murti near IGI Airport to the Kherki Daula toll plaza. This elevated eight-lane expressway, featuring tunnels, underpasses, flyovers, and elevated structures, is a major infrastructure project in India.

Divided into four phases, the Dwarka Expressway project is being built at a cost of about Rs 9,000 crore. Its inauguration marks not only the completion of the Haryana section but also signals the beginning of several national highway projects nationwide, totalling Rs 1 lakh crore. These endeavours are anticipated to stimulate socio-economic development, generate employment, and promote trade and commerce across various regions.

Dwarka Expressway | Image source: X 

 

Modi's infrastructure push

PM Modi will also inaugurate several other major projects, including the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi, Lucknow Ring Road package in Uttar Pradesh, NH-16 section in Andhra Pradesh, NH-21 section in Himachal Pradesh, and NH projects in Karnataka, Punjab, and other states. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stones for various projects across the country, aiming to boost the national highway network and foster socio-economic growth, job creation, and trade opportunities.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

