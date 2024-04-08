×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

PNB Housing Finance expands branch network, reaches 300 locations nationwide

The company has expanded to over 150 cities and added 100 branches in the past four months of FY24.

Reported by: Business Desk
PNB Housing Finance
PNB Housing Finance | Image:Shutterstock
PNB Housing Nationwide: PNB Housing Finance is expanding its branch network to 300 locations across the country. This move aims to enhance accessibility to housing finance solutions for a wider customer base.

Extensive city presence

The expansion includes a presence in over 150 cities, indicating a concerted effort to reach diverse segments of the population. Over the past four months of FY24, the company has added 100 branches, demonstrating an approach to scaling operations and increasing its market reach.

Within its expanded network, PNB Housing Finance has allocated resources to cater to specific customer segments. This includes 90 branches dedicated to serving Prime home loan customers, 160 branches focusing on affordable housing under the Roshni segment, and 50 branches targeting opportunities in emerging markets.

Profitability priority

Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO of PNB Housing Finance, highlighted the importance of the expanded network in providing tailored housing finance solutions to customers. He stressed the company's focus on leveraging market opportunities across diverse consumer segments while ensuring profitability.

"Further, our wide network of 300 branches will allow us to leverage market opportunities across diverse consumer segments and maximise profitability for the organisation. We are excited to advance in this journey and leap into the next phase of growth,” Kousgi said.

PNB Housing Finance offers individual housing loans, retail loans against property, retail non-residential premises loans, and fixed deposits, catering to both salaried and self-employed individuals. The company's branches are equipped with technological systems and internal capabilities to help customers.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

