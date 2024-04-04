×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Prestige Estates Acquires 21 Acres for Bengaluru Residential Project

The real estate giant has acquired 21 acres of prime land, laying the groundwork for a sprawling residential project.

Reported by: Business Desk
Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pixabay
Prestige Estate: Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has clinched a notable acquisition in Bengaluru's bustling Whitefield area. The real estate giant has acquired 21 acres of prime land, laying the groundwork for a sprawling residential project spanning an impressive 4 million square feet (sq ft).

With a keen eye on Bengaluru's thriving real estate market, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd demonstrates its focus on further solidifying its presence in the city's burgeoning residential sector. The acquisition, valued at Rs 4.50 billion, underlines the company's vision and approach to capitalising on lucrative opportunities.

The project's gross development value, estimated at a substantial 45 billion rupees, underscores the potential it holds for Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. Positioned in the sought-after Whitefield locale, known for its rapid development and strong demand for residential properties, the project is poised to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of homebuyers in the region.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd aims to deliver a premium residential offering that sets new benchmarks for quality. The acquisition aligns seamlessly with the company's goal of driving growth and creating value for its stakeholders in Bengaluru's real estate market.

With Reuters Input

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

