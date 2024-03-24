×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Proptech platform Housing.com keeps acquisition doors open

The traffic on Housing.com app grew 43% in the first six months of 2023-24 fiscal ending June,

Reported by: Business Desk
Housing
Housing | Image:Housing.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Housing.com acquisition approach: Housing.com, under the umbrella of proptech firm REA India, has clarified its stance on acquisitions, with CEO Dhruv Agarwala stating in an interview with PTI that while they are not actively seeking acquisitions for further growth, they remain open to assessing "interesting" opportunities that complement their business or introduce new technologies.

Agarwala stressed the focus on consolidating their current businesses and enhancing their strength. He mentioned that although there are no immediate plans for acquisitions, they are open to opportunities that could bring in talent or fill product gaps, such as what they did with mortgage services. The primary goal is to boost existing businesses and drive growth.

Advertisement

Proptech's traffic strategy

Agarwala highlighted that Housing.com currently attracts over 20 million monthly web visitors and aims to increase this number to outpace competitors. Additionally, the company intends to boost traffic to its app, where user engagement is higher, resulting in better-quality leads for real estate developers and brokers. Notably, app traffic saw a 43 per cent increase in the first half of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Advertisement

In terms of revenue, REA India reported a 21 per cent growth to AUD 44 million in the July-December period, with core businesses like advertising and housing brokerage witnessing a 32 per cent increase to AUD 32 million. However, revenue from adjacent services like movers and packers, insurance, and mortgage remained flat at AUD 12 million.

Losses peaked in the 2022-23

Agarwala stated that the company's losses peaked in the 2022-23 fiscal year but are steadily decreasing. They plan to continue investing in the business to strengthen their market leadership and aim to become the clear number one player in the Indian market. The company aims to reduce losses year-on-year after FY'23, with an initial reduction already seen in the first half.

In December 2020, REA Group from Australia acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies, which owned Housing.com, PropTiger, and Makaan.com. Housing.com, established in 2012, serves as a proptech platform catering to various real estate needs in India. PropTiger.com, founded in 2011, operates as a housing brokerage firm, while Makaan.com serves as an advertising platform.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

4 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

7 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

8 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

9 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

11 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

14 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

20 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

20 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

25 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

32 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

34 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

36 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

37 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

39 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

40 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

42 minutes ago
Fixed Deposits

Inflation's impact on FD

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo