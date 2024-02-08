Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Realty institutional investments up 120% to $1.5 billion in 2023

Domestic real estate investments soared to $1.5 billion in 2023, up from $687 million the previous year, with domestic investors' market share jumping to 35%.

Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pixabay
Institutional real estate boom: The real estate sector saw a substantial increase in institutional investments from domestic investors, surging by 120 per cent to reach $1.5 billion in 2023 according to a report by Vestian. This marked a significant growth compared to the $ 687 million recorded in the previous year. The share of domestic investors in the real estate market expanded from 14 per cent in 2022 to 35 per cent in 2023, despite global challenges.

Conversely, the share of foreign investors contracted due to a macroeconomic slowdown. While foreign investors continued to lead with a 65 per cent share in 2023, this represented a decrease from 79 per cent in the previous year. The majority (72 per cent) of foreign investments were directed towards commercial assets, primarily office spaces, retail, co-working, and hospitality projects.

Domestic investors prefer commercial

Commercial assets emerged as the preferred investment choice for domestic investors, constituting 42 per cent of their investments, followed by a 39 per cent focus on residential projects. Shrinivas Rao, CEO, Vestian, emphasised the resilience of real estate investments throughout the year, attributing the buoyancy to the confidence of domestic investors in India's growth narrative.

The surge in bank outstanding and the accessibility of funds through various investment tools, such as AIFs, REITs, and InvITs, facilitated increased construction activities across real estate sub-sectors. According to RBI data, lending to commercial real estate by banks increased by 38 per cent in November 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Optimism despite investment decline

Despite a 12 per cent annual decline in institutional investments, reaching $4.3 billion in 2023, optimism prevails for 2024. This dip is attributed to foreign investors' cautious stance amid global uncertainties. However, a rebound is anticipated in the coming year, fuelled by India's robust economic performance and a promising pipeline of infrastructure developments. Factors such as a stabilising world economy, strong Indian economic growth, a large domestic consumer base, emphasis on work-from-office policies, and supportive government initiatives are expected to attract both foreign and domestic investors to actively participate in India's growth trajectory.

Shrini highlighted the rapid expansion of the Indian real estate sector, accompanied by the emergence of new asset classes. The escalating demand for funds, coupled with market expansion, may lead to high returns on investments. In anticipation of high returns, investors are likely to inject capital into the sector, driving further growth and necessitating substantial capital investments.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

