Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

RERA cancels registrations of five affordable housing projects

The decision to revoke registrations was made under the provisions of Section 7(1)(a), (b), and (d) of the RERA Act 2016.

Reported by: Business Desk
Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has revoked the registrations of all five affordable housing projects initiated by Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd in Gurugram. The action follows alleged violations by the developer, highlighting RERA's commitment to upholding regulatory standards and protecting the interests of homebuyers.

According to an official statement, RERA Gurugram cancelled the registrations of Mahira Infratech's real estate projects after the builder failed to adhere to the provisions outlined in the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016. The authority cited the incomplete construction of the affordable housing projects across various sectors in Gurugram as a primary reason for the cancellation.

The decision to revoke registrations was made under the provisions of Section 7(1)(a), (b), and (d) of the RERA Act 2016, as stated in the official order issued by RERA. Additionally, the authority has imposed sanctions on the promoter, prohibiting access to websites related to the projects and listing the promoter's name as a defaulter on RERA's website.

Furthermore, the concerned banks holding the projects' bank accounts have been instructed to freeze the accounts until further notice. However, RERA clarified that this action does not compromise the statutory rights of the allottees under the RERA Act 2016 and its accompanying rules and regulations.

The order issued by RERA highlights the promoter's willful violations of various provisions under the RERA Act 2016 and associated regulations. RERA's investigation revealed that the promoter unlawfully diverted funds deposited by innocent homebuyers across all five projects.

The affected affordable housing projects developed by Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd include Mahira Homes in Sector 68, Sector 104, Sector 103, Sector 63A, and Sector 95 of Gurugram. The decision to cancel registrations comes after RERA's inspection of the construction progress at these project sites earlier on February 14.

Commenting on the matter, Arun Kumar, Chairman of RERA, emphasized the authority's role as the custodian of the RERA Act and its responsibility to safeguard the rights of allottees. He stated, "Mahira Home promoter has defaulted on various accounts, and we are left with no choice but to revoke the registration of all its five projects. We look forward to exploring viable options to complete the projects."

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

