×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Shriram Properties launches 'Codename Ultimate' near Electronic City

The RERA-approved project comprises 414 units spread across six towers, featuring a Balinese-inspired design.

Reported by: Business Desk
Shriram Properties
Shriram Properties | Image:Shriram Properties
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Codename Ultimate: Shriram Properties has introduced its latest project, 'Codename Ultimate' located near Electronic City.

The RERA-approved project comprises 414 units spread across six towers, featuring a Balinese-inspired design. Notably, over 70 per cent of the total area is dedicated to open spaces, stressing the developers' focus on providing residents with a serene living environment.

'Codename Ultimate' offers a range of two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, designed to blend modern comforts with elements of Balinese architecture. Its proximity to Electronic City ensures easy access to essential amenities such as transportation, healthcare, education, and commercial centers.

Project's key highlight

A key highlight of the project is its expansive clubhouse, spanning 14,000 sq ft and equipped with over 40 amenities catering to diverse resident needs. From fitness facilities to social spaces, the clubhouse aims to boost a sense of community and well-being among residents.

Vivek Venkateswar, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Shriram Properties, highlighted the rationale behind launching 'Codename Ultimate'. He stressed the area's growing appeal due to employment opportunities and connectivity, making it an attractive choice for both homebuyers and investors.

Shriram Properties' past endeavours in the vicinity, including the completion of over 2,700 units across three projects, highlights its familiarity with the market.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

a few seconds ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

a few seconds ago
Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

a minute ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

3 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

5 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

5 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

8 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

10 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

10 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

11 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

11 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

11 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

14 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

17 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

19 minutes ago
Education news

HPSC HCS Main Exam Dates

21 minutes ago
Bengaluru water crisis

B'luru Water Crisis

24 minutes ago
Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar Resigns As MLA

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo