Codename Ultimate: Shriram Properties has introduced its latest project, 'Codename Ultimate' located near Electronic City.



The RERA-approved project comprises 414 units spread across six towers, featuring a Balinese-inspired design. Notably, over 70 per cent of the total area is dedicated to open spaces, stressing the developers' focus on providing residents with a serene living environment.



'Codename Ultimate' offers a range of two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, designed to blend modern comforts with elements of Balinese architecture. Its proximity to Electronic City ensures easy access to essential amenities such as transportation, healthcare, education, and commercial centers.

Project's key highlight

A key highlight of the project is its expansive clubhouse, spanning 14,000 sq ft and equipped with over 40 amenities catering to diverse resident needs. From fitness facilities to social spaces, the clubhouse aims to boost a sense of community and well-being among residents.



Vivek Venkateswar, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Shriram Properties, highlighted the rationale behind launching 'Codename Ultimate'. He stressed the area's growing appeal due to employment opportunities and connectivity, making it an attractive choice for both homebuyers and investors.



Shriram Properties' past endeavours in the vicinity, including the completion of over 2,700 units across three projects, highlights its familiarity with the market.