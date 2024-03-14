×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Vistry plans to build more homes in 2024 after annual profit beat

The company targets the construction of over 17,500 homes in 2024, an increase from the 16,118 units built in the previous year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Houses
Houses | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vistry expands construction: British home construction firm Vistry announced plans to increase its homebuilding activities in 2024 following a successful financial year in 2023, surpassing market expectations.

Encouraged by steady demand for its affordable housing options, particularly from the private rental sector, the company aims to capitalise on the stable housing market conditions, which have benefited from reduced borrowing costs compared to the previous year's challenges with high inflation and increasing interest rates. 

Advertisement

Despite a slight setback due to the Bank of England delaying rate cuts, Vistry remains optimistic about the sector's recovery.

Share buyback plan

Trading slightly higher, Vistry disclosed its plan to initiate a share buyback program worth £100 million in April. The company targets the construction of over 17,500 homes in 2024, an increase from the 16,118 units built in the previous year. Notably, Vistry now holds the distinction of being the leading homebuilder in the UK based on annual home construction.

CEO Greg Fitzgerald revealed plans for the medium term, aiming for an annual output of approximately 23,000 to 24,000 units. Moreover, Vistry anticipates that only 30-35 per cent of its revenue this year will be generated from traditional real estate markets, with the majority coming from collaborations with local authorities, housing associations, and government entities.

Analysts applaud strategy

Having shifted its focus towards affordable housing following the acquisition of Countryside in 2022, Vistry's strategic realignment is viewed favourably by analysts such as Aarin Chiekrie from Hargreaves Lansdown, who believes this approach will position the company advantageously amidst housing market challenges.

Vistry's financial results for 2023 surpassed market expectations, with an adjusted pre-tax profit of £419.1 million, exceeding the average analyst estimate of £405.9 million. This contrasts with rival Persimmon's recent announcement of subdued market conditions and a 52 per cent drop in annual profit.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anto Antony

Anto Antony on Pulwama

a few seconds ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyar Iyer's injury

a few seconds ago
US Congress

US house on ByteDance

a few seconds ago
Amit Shah On CAA

People Can Apply After CA

2 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Atlee's New Film A6

3 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

VIP Visit In Ram Mandir

4 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Tokyo Diaries

6 minutes ago
India news

India News LIVE: Atique

7 minutes ago
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow

Astrophotographer Andrew

9 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

11 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

14 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Aamir On His Acting Debut

17 minutes ago
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew

ByteDance’s TikTok woes

19 minutes ago
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Films On OTT

21 minutes ago
Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj's New Film

22 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson and PCB

25 minutes ago
PM Modi- with- Amit-Shah

BJP’s Foolproof Strategy

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo