State-owned REC Ltd on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 3,269.3 crore for the quarter ending December 2023, posting about a 13.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,308.42 crore for the December 2023 quarter. This comes mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company's net profit in the third quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 2,878 crore. The state-owned firm, which is a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation, also reported a net interest income (NII) of Rs 4,159 crore in Q3FY24. The NII clocked during the quarter under review is 18 percent higher, as compared to Rs 3,525 crore reported in the comparable year-ago period.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 2,915.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022, a BSE filing showed. The total income rose to Rs 12,071.54 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,795.47 crore in the same period a year ago.

Besides, it also approved the sale and transfer of the entire shareholding of six subsidiaries (power transmission projects), presently held by REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) to the successful bidders selected through tariff-based competitive bidding process.

RECPDCL is a nodal agency for conducting tariff-based bidding of power transmission projects in the country. These six projects are Dhule Power Transmission Ltd, Bidar Transmission Ltd, Siker Khetri Transmission Ltd, Pachora Power Transmission Ltd, Karera Power Transmission Ltd and Ishanagar Power Transmission Ltd.

(With PTI inputs)

