Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Red Sea route disturbance may see 25-30% hike in freight and forwarding cost: Report

The Ind-Ra report said pressures on cash flow, although moderate for large entities.

Merchant Ship catches fire on Red Sea
Merchant Ship catches fire on Red Sea | Image:Indian Navy/X
Sustained disruptions in the Red Sea: The fallout of the armed attacks by the Yemen-backed Houthis militant group in the Red Sea route may raise the freight and forwarding (F&F) cost by 25-30 per cent for corporates, especially ones dealing in foreign trade, said a report on Friday.

Besides, the working capital cycle is likely to aggravate by 15-20 days, and the impact could be higher for sectors such as agriculture and textiles, credit ratings agency Ind-Ra said in its report. The working capital cycle refers to the duration between payments made to suppliers and revenue received from sales.

The Ind-Ra report also revealed that pressures on cash flow, although moderate for large entities, will further increase borrowings, especially for sectors such as iron and steel, auto and auto ancillaries, chemicals and textiles, which have seen a year-on-year rise in net leverage in the first half of the current fiscal. 

"The challenge is significant for the entities having low-value addition and therefore thin margins. Although large entities have adequate elbow room to accommodate such incremental cost, delays and disruptions in supply chains will be key factors to watch for," as per Soumyajit Niyogi, Director, Core Analytical Group, Ind-Ra. 

He said the challenge for medium-sized entities is two-fold, both cost and supply, and consequently on working capital cycle. "These entities have not benefited much from the softening of commodity prices, as free cash flow has remained sluggish for most of them," he stated. 

The rating agency said the first reaction can be seen in freight rates rising by 150 per cent during the last 45 days. The route constituted 40 per cent of the total oil imports and 24 per cent of the total exports during April to October 2023, it said. 

A large number of shipping lines have vessels adopting a longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. This has increased time and costs, impacting both exports and imports, as per the report.  This detour leads to an addition of 12-15 days to voyages on a business-as-usual basis. 

However, more details are expected owing to any sudden operational challenges, the report said. This detour is directly translating to a higher operational cost, along with freight and insurance and intermittent disruptions on account of ship size and cost dynamics. Although these disruptions have historically been short-lived, a swift resolution seems improbable given the geopolitical standing, Ind-Ra said. 

As much as 20-25 per cent of India's foreign trade is routed through the Suez Canal, with key products such as crude oil, auto and auto ancillaries, chemicals, textiles and iron and steel being affected. Indian exports are facing higher shipping costs due to rerouting, leading to reduced export volumes, affecting small and medium-sized enterprises dealing with a high volume of low value products. On the import side, vital commodities such as crude oil, fertilisers, and electronic components face inflated costs due to the crisis, leading to higher landed prices and inflationary pressures, impacting various sectors of the Indian economy, the ratings agency said. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

