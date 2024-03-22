Advertisement

Reddit IPO: Reddit made a robust debut on the New York Stock Exchange, with shares closing 48 per cent higher on their first day of trading. This surge suggests a renewed interest from investors in initial public offerings (IPOs) of promising yet financially unprofitable companies.

Founded in 2005, Reddit has yet to turn an annual profit. However, it attracted investors by positioning its platform as a valuable resource for training artificial intelligence (AI) programmes. A recent data licensing deal with Google, reportedly valued at about $60 million annually, added to the company's allure.

Although advertising remains Reddit's primary revenue source, the company highlighted AI as a growth area during its IPO marketing. The disclosure of a Federal Trade Commission inquiry into its AI data licensing agreements underscored the prominence of this aspect.

We are a growth company: Jen Wong

Jen Wong, Reddit's Chief Operations Officer, highlighted the company's growth trajectory, stating, "At the core, we are a growth company. Achieving our mission means that we want to grow users and community."

Following its IPO pricing at $34, at the top of the indicated range, Reddit's shares opened at $47 and closed at $50.44, valuing the company at $6.4 billion. This valuation, although lower than its $10 billion valuation in a 2021 private fundraising round, still exceeded expectations amid market volatility caused by geopolitical tensions and interest rate hikes.

Josh White, an assistant professor of finance at Vanderbilt University, noted that investors' willingness to overlook Reddit's losses reflects a growing appetite for high-growth tech companies, a sentiment not seen in recent years.

8% shares reserved for communities

Reddit's popularity soared during the "meme-stock" frenzy of 2021, driven by retail investors congregating on its "wallstreetbets" forum. As part of its user-centric approach, Reddit reserved 8 per cent of IPO shares for eligible users, moderators, and others associated with the platform.

Despite retail sentiment appearing bullish on platforms like Stocktwits.com, analysts cautioned against the risks of allocating shares to users. Early access for retail traders could potentially dampen demand, while the absence of a lock-up period may increase price volatility post-IPO.

Reddit's successful IPO signals renewed investor appetite for high-growth companies despite ongoing challenges and regulatory scrutiny.

(With Reuters inputs)

