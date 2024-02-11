Advertisement

Murthy on rewarding employees: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy expressed his regret for not adequately rewarding certain early employees who played a pivotal role in the company's inception. Murthy acknowledged the significant contributions of these individuals, stating that their impact equaled, if not surpassed, his own.

He lamented not carefully considering stock options for these unsung heroes during the formative years.

Advertisement

During an interaction on the occasion of his anniversary and book launch, Murthy also delved into the dynamics of decision-making at Infosys. While emphasising an inclusive approach by considering everyone's views, he pointed out the inherent challenge of democratic processes, noting that optimal results aren't always guaranteed.

Murthy hinted that Infosys might have achieved even greater success had it not adhered to what he referred to as an "enlightened democracy."

Advertisement

The event also featured Sudha Murty, Infosys Foundation founder-chairperson and Murthy's wife, who shared a poignant moment reflecting on her groundbreaking entry into the workforce at Tata Motors. Sudha, the first woman engineer at the company, expressed pride in the progress witnessed over the years, with the current count of 800 women at Tata Motors evoking emotional sentiments.

Murthy in 2023 sparked a controversy when he said that everyone should work for 70 hours in a week. His comment took the social media by storm with people comment pouring in.