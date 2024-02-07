Advertisement

AIF investment rules: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and market regulator are reportedly contemplating potential exemptions to recently tightened regulations governing bank investments in alternate investment funds (AIFs) due to unforeseen consequences, as per the sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

In the previous month, the RBI implemented a directive prohibiting both banks and non-bank lenders from investing in AIFs with holdings in the current or recent borrowers of the banks. The aim was to prevent instances of "evergreening" bad loans, with lenders instructed to either sell existing investments within a month or make provisions against them.

Nevertheless, industry stakeholders argue that these new norms could impede growth. The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), a lobbying body for AIFs, estimates that these regulations impact approximately $8–10 billion worth of investments.

Impact of circular

Srini Srinivasan, Managing Director at Kotak Investment Advisors, one of the prominent alternate asset managers, expressed concerns, stating, "The inadvertent impact of the RBI circular is that banks and non-bank finance lenders will stay away from investing in AIFs, fearing that they may run afoul of the regulations."

In response to valid concerns raised by industry participants, regulators are reportedly contemplating exemptions. While the sources declined to be identified, Reuters learned of two exemptions being sought by lenders and funds. The first exemption pertains to AIFs specifically established to invest in distressed assets.

For instance, sources indicate that two significant funds managed by the State Bank of India, one focusing on stressed and stalled residential projects and the other on small enterprises, are affected due to their direct or indirect exposure to companies that are existing borrowers of SBI.

Investing in distressed companies

"It is under active consideration whether certain categories of funds, such as those investing in distressed companies, should be exempted," mentioned one source.

Emails sent to SBI, RBI, and market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) remained unanswered.

Banks are also seeking an extension to the 30-day deadline for exiting such investments or requesting the flexibility to stagger provisions they need to make, according to two sources.

"The 30-day deadline to either provide for or exit the investments is unrealistic as the haircuts are going as high as 80% of the net asset value due to the regulatory diktat," explained Siddarth Pai, co-chair of IVCA's regulatory affairs committee, emphasising the need for at least a one-year timeframe for industry participants to exit.

(with Reuters inputs)