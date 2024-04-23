India's gigafactory quest: Reliance Industries, JSW Neo Energy, and Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies are amongst seven contenders vying to establish a gigafactory for battery manufacturing in India, as disclosed by the government on Tuesday.



These companies have tendered proposals to construct facilities for producing advanced chemistry cells, with a combined capacity reaching 10GWh, as part of the government's production-linked incentive initiative.



India's incentive programme aims to stimulate domestic production, with a total allocation of $434.41 million earmarked for the battery manufacturing sector.



The development of battery energy projects holds significant importance in the country's strategy to augment its renewable energy capacity to 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, surpassing the current 178 GW.



Notable contenders in the bidding process include Reliance, led by the country's wealthiest individual, Mukesh Ambani, as well as JSW Energy's JSW Neo Energy.



Following the announcement, shares of Amara Raja Energy and Mobility surged by 15 per cent to reach an all-time high, buoyed by the involvement of their subsidiary, Amara Raja Advanced Cell, as one of the bidders.



