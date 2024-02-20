Advertisement

Renault and BLS partners: Renault has joined hands with BLS E-Services, a technology-enabled digital service provider, to enhance the availability and accessibility of its vehicles in rural areas. This partnership aims to bolster the reach of Renault's 2024 range, including popular models like the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, in the rural market.

Through this collaboration, the automobile company will utilise BLS E-Services' extensive network of approximately 1 lakh touchpoints and 1,016 digital stores. These touchpoints will be crucial in driving awareness and facilitating sales of Renault cars in rural and semi-urban areas across the country.

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Renault, expressed optimism about the potential of rural, stating, "Rural India holds great potential for us. We aspire to deepen our presence in these markets by introducing our made-in-India, made for the world cars that are designed to cater to the unique preferences of our customers."

The transformational aspect of the partnership was emphasised by BLS E-Services Chairman Shikhar Aggarwal, who stated, "By forging this alliance with Renault, we are sculpting a dynamic landscape of progress, delivering Renault's automotive brilliance directly to the heart of rural India."

As part of the partnership, BLS E-Services will actively promote awareness and empower rural consumers to access a variety of goods and services transparently through its platforms. This strategic collaboration underscores Renault India's commitment to expanding its footprint in rural India and offering its innovative vehicles to a wider audience.

(with PTI inputs)