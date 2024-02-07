Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Renault’s green IPO hitch is blessing in disguise

The French carmaker’s boss had hoped to clinch a valuation of up to 10 billion euros for Ampere.

rdigitalPierre Briançon
Renault discards IPO for EV vertical Ampere
Renault discards IPO for EV vertical Ampere | Image:Renault
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Eyes on the road. Renault CEO Luca de Meo has just cancelled a public float he doesn’t need in a market environment he doesn’t like. The French carmaker’s boss had hoped to clinch a valuation of up to 10 billion euros for Ampere, its recently spun-off electric-vehicle division. That’s equivalent to Renault’s current market capitalisation. De Meo backtracked on the listing plan on Monday, blaming market volatility and “childish” investors’ doubts on the EV market’s long-term prospects. Ampere’s initial public offering (IPO) setback is in reality a blessing in disguise.

Under de Meo, who took over in July 2020 and is pushing through an aggressive turnaround plan, Renault has exceeded its cash-generation target in each of the past two years. The group is sitting on some 4 billion euros of net liquidity, according to Jefferies. That’s more than enough to finance Ampere’s development until 2025, when it is expected to break even.

Advertisement

Europe’s green car industry faces increased competition from cheaper Chinese vehicles, while European governments are wobbling on the subsidies needed to encourage price-conscious consumers to go green. De Meo, however, remains confident that the regulatory constraints the European Union has imposed on fuel-powered cars, including CO2 targets set at 50 grams per kilometre per car from 2030, will support the strong growth of electric cars.

In such a challenging market, an IPO would have been a distraction. De Meo’s goals are ambitious both for Ampere’s top line and its cost base. He plans to increase revenue by 30% a year until 2031, well above a forecast 18% annual growth for the sector globally, and shrink the cost of making an electric vehicle by 40% in the next five years. Ampere will need a focused management to meet such tough targets.

Advertisement

Moreover, a listing would have further complicated Renault’s holding company structure. De Meo has already split the group along five different businesses including Ampere. And Renault still sits on a 40% stake in $16 billion automaker Nissan Motor that it plans to partially offload.

Japanese partners Nissan and Mitsubishi, who had planned to invest a total 800 million euros in Ampere, will have to decide whether they still want to proceed now that the stock market listing is no longer on the agenda. But they remain interested in an industrial cooperation for Renault on electric cars, so they would have reasons to go ahead nonetheless. De Meo also harbors plans to strike a deal with larger German rival Volkswagen to create a joint platform for mid-size urban vehicles that would help drive down costs further.

Advertisement

The IPO plan may be revived in the future, if and when Ampere shows it can deliver on its targets. For now de Meo has his priorities in the right order by focusing on Ampere’s potential customers, rather than its potential investors.


 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World15 minutes ago

  2. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos16 minutes ago

  4. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement