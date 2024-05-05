Advertisement

Food regulator’s response: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has refuted recent reports claiming of pesticide residue limits in herbs and spices produced in the country. In a statement, FSSAI called allegations of pesticide residues in spices as "false and malicious". India was following stringent standards of Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for food safety, said the food regulator, adding that the country maintains one of the world's strictest MRL standards, varying according to risk assessments for different food items.

Pesticide regulation falls under the purview of the Union Agriculture Ministry, governed by the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB and RC) under the Insecticide Act of 1968.

The FSSAI stressed that MRLs are regularly updated based on scientific evidence, aligning with global norms to ensure food safety standards. This dynamic approach, it asserted, ensures revisions reflect the latest scientific findings and international benchmarks.

As per media reports, the FSSAI is planning surveillance on food items like fruit and vegetables, salmonella in fish products; spice and culinary herbs; fortified rice; and milk and milk products.

