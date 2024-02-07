Advertisement

Saluting unsung carriers: The country is celebrating its 75th Republic Day, with military might on full display in the national capital. In India's defence sector, several automotive companies, with help of their specialised armoured vehicles, have played a key role to ensure smooth mobility of the armed forces. Be it collaborating with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for combat vehicles or technology transfers globally, automotive companies have been at the forefront of some of the most suitable mobility solutions. Automakers and top cops, with whom Republic Business spoke exclusively to, said agility and sturdiness are the hallmarks of a combat vehicle.

Tata’s backed WhAP vehicles

Developed by Vehicle Research and Development Establishment, a laboratory of the Defence Research & Development Organisation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform (WhAP) vehicles were inducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recently. Speaking exclusively with Republic Business, AGD CRPF Nilin Prabhat said the vehicle is designed both for land and water operations.

"It is India's first vehicle that can be driven on road, marshy terrain and in water as well. It performs very well in mountainous terrain as well," the official said. Two WhAP vehicles were deployed to aid anti-militancy operations. The 8-by-8 vehicle is a state-of-the-art platform.

It boasts contemporary features, optimised ergonomics, modular ballistic protection and is capable of carrying 10 troops and a driver. The vehicle underwent complex tests before being inducted, the officials added. The vehicle can move in rivers against the waves. It is fully bulletproof and mine-protected. Among other Tata Advanced Systems Limited vehicles include the Tata Safari Storme GS800 and Tata Merlin.

Mahindra Defence Systems Armado ASLV

After the success of its Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) Marksmen, the Indian Army has now reportedly deployed Armado Armored Light Specialist Vehicles. A media report, quoting a Ministry of Defence spokesperson, has recently stated that an unknown number of Armado Armored Light Specialist Vehicles (ALSV) have been deployed to safeguard the country.

Image credit: ADGP/Twitter

Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) first began delivering a batch of 40 vehicles in June under a Rs 10.56 billion contract. The service plans to induct the entire lot of 1,300 vehicles by 2025, says the report. The troop carrier comes with ballistic and blast protection up to B7, Stanag Level II, enough to withstand armour-piercing rounds. Mahindra Meva Straton Plus APC is another combat vehicle known for its formidable performance.

Midhani armoured vehicles

Known for its several centres of excellence conducting research and development, Hyderabad is once again at the forefront of a tech-driven combat vehicle. Midhani, a government of India enterprise based in the Telangana capital, will be soon supplying armoured vehicles to J&K police, a top cop of the Union Territory told Republic Business.

Image credit: J&K Police/Twitter

Midhani, Chairman and Managing Director SK Jha said the upgraded armoured vehicle will have all the latest international security standards. "The emerging situation calls for higher protection which can be provided with technology and materials that we have," he said.

Midhani will manufacture at least 60 such vehicles for J&K police, a top cop of the Union Territory told Republic Business that a customised vehicle was showcased first to the police, after which more such armoured vehicles are to be inducted.

Renault Sherpa

The Renault Sherpa Light family of tactical vehicles serves various defence forces in the country, including the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Image credit: Tata Advanced Systems

Specifically designed with a 4×4 chassis, the vehicle brings with it a high payload capacity. Petinently, the heavily armoured version of the Renault Sherpa is employed by defence forces such as the CRPF for anti-terror operations, showcasing its resilience against explosions.

The NSG makes use of the fully-armoured Renault Sherpa in its hyper-sensitive counter-terrorism operations. The fully customised vehicle fulfills needs of the armed foreces as per the specific requirements of a terrain or the prevailing law and order situation.

A CISF official told Republic Business that the customised features of Sherpa such as a fully armoured body, ladders and appendages facilitate access to the typically cordoned-off areas or locations out of bounds due to physical presence of inimical elements or situations such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Accommodating up to four personnel, the Renault Sherpa enables operatives to engage in firing from within, he said.

Notably, the Renault Sherpa is manufactured by Renault Trucks Defence, a defence-focused subsidiary of the French automaker. This highlights the vehicle's strategic importance in meeting the specialised needs of defence forces in India, the official added.